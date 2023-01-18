Home

News

Delhi

Major Routes In Central Delhi To Be Diverted Ahead Of Republic Day Parade Rehearsals Till Jan 21 | List Of Roads To Avoid

Republic Day 2023: In view of parade rehearsals on Kartavyapth, several routes will be diverted on Janaury 18, 20 and 21. Check full traffic advisory here.

Major Routes In Central Delhi To Be Diverted Ahead Of Republic Day Parade Rehearsals Till Jan 21 | List Of Roads To Avoid

Delhi: Delhi-NCR is witnessing heavy traffic on several roads since the beginning of 2023. With Ashram flyover construction and several other events taking place almost every other day, folks in the capital and NCR have to struggle with traffic cacophony everyday. In a similar vein, with Republic Day just a week away, dress rehearsal and parade practice is in full swing. Therefore, in view of the Republic Day parade rehearsals, Delhi Traffic Police has issued an advisory as there will restriction on major roads in Central Delhi.

Traffic restrictions will be effective on

Kartyavyapath-Rafi Marg crossing

Kartavyapath-Janpath Crossing

Kartavyapath-Mansingh Road Crossing

Kartavyapath-C-Hexagon.

The restrictions will be imposed on January 18, 20 and 21 from 10:15 am till12:30 pm.

Delhi Road Diversion Republic Day Parade

Delhi Traffic Police tweeted a list of suggestive alternatives to take during these hours of rehearsals.

All commuters are hereby advised to plan their commuting routes accordingly. It is best advised to leave for work, train station, bus stand or airport well in time to avoid peak hour rush amid growing traffic woes in the capital.

Republic Day 2023

Every year, January 26 is celebrated as Republic Day as on this day the constitution of India came into effect in 1950. People from all over India come to witness the grandeur of the parade at the national capital’s Kartavya Path. This year, the government has launched an e-portal – Amantran- wherein people can book online tickets or the event without hassle. The Centre has launched an online Invitation Management Portal (www.aamantran.mod.gov.in) to extend e-invitations to dignitaries/guests and online sale of tickets to general public for witnessing Republic Day and Independence day events from now onwards. Here is how to book republic day parade tickets online.



