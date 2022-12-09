Major Routes To Be Diverted On December 10 For Shree Digamber Jain Procession. Check List Of Roads To Avoid

Various traffic measures will be put in place to ensure smooth transportation. The traffic police said the commuters travelling in the vicinity of New Delhi district could encounter delays.
Delhi: Delhi folks attention! If you planning to be on road this weekend, you must plan your day for Saturday, December 10. Delhi traffic police has issued an advisory in view of Shree Digamber Jain Etihasic Pauhbadi Dooj procession. Multiple roads in Delhi have been diverted and blocked for ease of congestion. the diversion will be in place from 9 am till 5 pm on Saturday.
Delhi Traffic Police tweeted ” In view of Shree Digamber Jain Etihasic Pauhbadi Dooj procession, elaborate traffic arrangements have been made across the city. Please plan your commute accordingly.”
LIST OF ROADS TO AVOID
Traffic Diversion
- Kari Baoli Road
- Church Mission Road
- SPM Marg
- Naya Bazar Road
- Hare Ram Road
- QutubRoad
- Maharaja Aggrasen Marg
- Bara Hindu Rao Marg
- Sadar Thana Marg
Traffic Restrictions
- Main Chandni chowk Road
- Dariba Kalan Road
- HC Sen Road
- Nai Sarak Road
- Khari Baoli Road
- Qutab Road
- Sadar Thana Road
- Bara Hindu Rao Marg
Procession route: The procession will start from Shri Digamber Jain Naya Mandir (Dharam Pura, Chandni Chowk) – Gali Guliyan-Dariba Kalan-Fountain chowk-Ghnata Ghar-Fatehpuri-Khari Baoli-Qutab Road-Sadar Bazar-Bara Totti Chowk-Shri Digamber Jain Mandir (Pahari Dhiraj)
The yatra will end by 5:00 pm
The traffic police said the commuters travelling in the vicinity of New Delhi district could encounter delays and may wish to consider alternative routes during the period specified.