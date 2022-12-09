Major Routes To Be Diverted On December 10 For Shree Digamber Jain Procession. Check List Of Roads To Avoid

Various traffic measures will be put in place to ensure smooth transportation. The traffic police said the commuters travelling in the vicinity of New Delhi district could encounter delays.



Delhi: Delhi folks attention! If you planning to be on road this weekend, you must plan your day for Saturday, December 10. Delhi traffic police has issued an advisory in view of Shree Digamber Jain Etihasic Pauhbadi Dooj procession. Multiple roads in Delhi have been diverted and blocked for ease of congestion. the diversion will be in place from 9 am till 5 pm on Saturday.

Delhi Traffic Police tweeted ” In view of Shree Digamber Jain Etihasic Pauhbadi Dooj procession, elaborate traffic arrangements have been made across the city. Please plan your commute accordingly.”

LIST OF ROADS TO AVOID

Traffic Diversion

Kari Baoli Road

Church Mission Road

SPM Marg

Naya Bazar Road

Hare Ram Road

QutubRoad

Maharaja Aggrasen Marg

Bara Hindu Rao Marg

Sadar Thana Marg

Traffic Restrictions

Main Chandni chowk Road

Dariba Kalan Road

HC Sen Road

Nai Sarak Road

Khari Baoli Road

Qutab Road

Sadar Thana Road

Bara Hindu Rao Marg

Procession route: The procession will start from Shri Digamber Jain Naya Mandir (Dharam Pura, Chandni Chowk) – Gali Guliyan-Dariba Kalan-Fountain chowk-Ghnata Ghar-Fatehpuri-Khari Baoli-Qutab Road-Sadar Bazar-Bara Totti Chowk-Shri Digamber Jain Mandir (Pahari Dhiraj)

The yatra will end by 5:00 pm

The traffic police said the commuters travelling in the vicinity of New Delhi district could encounter delays and may wish to consider alternative routes during the period specified.



