MAKAUT Organizing a Motivational Webinar on FAITH: A Transformational Journey from Fear to Power
Maulana Abul Kalam Azad University of Technology (MAKAUT), West Bengal in collaboration with Dhruvsatya Center for Personal Transformation Pvt. Ltd is organizing a motivational webinar on FAITH: A Transformational Journey from Fear to Power.
The Hon’ble Vice-chancellor of MAKAUT Prof. (Dr.) Saikat Maitra has been the key inspiration behind organizing online Lecture Series on topics of this kind, especially in this pandemic situation.
The Hon’ble Vice-Chancellor and other eminent persons associated with MAKAUT, WB will be present.
Topic: ” FAITH: A Transformational Journey from Fear to Power “.
Date: September 14, 2021, Time- 11:00 AM India
Registration Open now.
This series of programmes will be under Mandatory Additional Requirements (MAR) for the students.
About MAKAUT: The University came into operation formally with the assumption of the office of the first Vice Chancellor on January 15, 2001 as a sequel to the promulgation of THE WEST BENGAL UNIVERSITY OF TECHNOLOGY ACT, 2001, under West Bengal Act XV of 2000 passed by the West Bengal Legislature. The University started its academic programme, from July 16, 2001 following a Notification from the Department of Higher Education; Government of West Bengal dated June 15, 2001 through the affiliation of Engineering and Management Institutions / Colleges and has entered the eighteen yearsof its functioning. The University is included in Section 2F and also in Section 12B of UGC and recipient of UGC Grant. The University wants to grow nurturing innovative / novel ideas that would touch all segments of the society especially the marginalized ones. We look at technology from a broad social perspective and are organizing postgraduate courses in basic and applied sciences. The University has introduced new courses in emerging areas to develop, enhance and higher education.