MAKAUT Organizing a Motivational Webinar on FAITH: A Transformational Journey from Fear to Power

Maulana Abul Kalam Azad University of Technology (MAKAUT), West Bengal in collaboration with Dhruvsatya Center for Personal Transformation Pvt. Ltd is organizing a motivational webinar on FAITH: A Transformational Journey from Fear to Power.

The Hon’ble Vice-chancellor of MAKAUT Prof. (Dr.) Saikat Maitra has been the key inspiration behind organizing online Lecture Series on topics of this kind, especially in this pandemic situation.

The Hon’ble Vice-Chancellor and other eminent persons associated with MAKAUT, WB will be present.

Topic: ” FAITH: A Transformational Journey from Fear to Power “.

Date: September 14, 2021, Time- 11:00 AM India

Registration Open now.

Register in advance for this webinar:

https://bit.ly/3yZHtIG

After registering, you will receive a confirmation email containing information about joining the webinar.

This series of programmes will be under Mandatory Additional Requirements (MAR) for the students.

Students can participate from this YouTube Channel link too:

https://www.youtube.com/ channel/UCQhp1Nvxj4r0Ehkuoc7X- zQ