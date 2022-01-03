MAKAUT Organizing a Webinar on Kazi Nazrul Islam

Maulana Abul Kalam Azad University of Technology (MAKAUT), West Bengal will be organizing a lecture on Kazi Nazrul Islam on 2nd January, 2022 from 7:30 PM onwards. It is an initiative of School Connect and College Connect Programs of MAKAUT.

The eminent speaker is Dr. Sankar Nath, Oncologist.

The Honourable Vice-chancellor of MAKAUT Prof. (Dr.) Saikat Maitra has been the key inspiration behind organizing webinars of this kind, especially in this pandemic situation.

Topic: “Kazi Nazrul Islam”,

Great Icons: A Lecture Series By Dr. Sankar Kumar Nath

Date: January 2, 2022, Time- 7:30 PM India

The keynote eminent speaker of this webinar, to be organized by MAKAUT, WB is Dr. Sankar Nath. He is one of the finest Radio-Oncologist of India, possessing immense experience. After completing his MBBS from Calcutta Medical College in the year of 1975, he completed his DMRT in the year of 1979-80 and has worked in the Oncology Department of Calcutta Medical College and Bankura Sammilani Medical College. He joined the Dept. of Oncology at R. G. Kar Medical College and retired as a senior Oncologist from there. He has been enlightening the PG students with his immense knowledge of Medical Physics as a guest lecturer. Dr. Nath has been awarded with Rabindra Purashkar, by the state of West Bengal in 2014 for his research oriented book ‘Kolkata Medical Colleg-er Gorar Katha O Pandit Madhusudan Gupta’ in Bengali. Dr. Nath is an ardent writer on popular science in different journals.

