‘Make Country Of Origin Mandatory’, Urges Traders Body As They Boycott Chinese Products

India-China Face-Off: Traders in Delhi have called for a boycott of Chinese products in wake of the India-China face-off in Tawang. The Chamber of Trade and Industry (CTI) on Saturday wrote to Union Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal urging him to make ‘country of origin’ mandatory for all products. Traders body believe that people don’t want to buy Chinese products but end up purchasing them since the country of origin is not mentioned.

The move comes as the traders in Delhi opened a front against Chinese products in the midst of the India-China Tawang face-off. After the protest against the boycott of Chinese goods in Connaught Place, the Chamber of Trade and Industry (CTI) reiterated the demand for writing the Country of origin on each product, reported news agency ANI.

“It has been urged that it should be made mandatory to write the country of origin on the imported goods. Right now there is no information on many things. Especially on e-commerce sites, consumers cannot find where the goods they buy are manufactured,” said CTI chairman Brijesh Goyal.

“If ‘Country of Origin’ is written on the product, then Indians can boycott Chinese goods. The central government should work on such a policy, along with this, the central government should also make changes in its e-commerce and import policy,” said CTI chairman Brijesh Goyal to the news agency ANI.

Goyal feels aggrieved that China is misusing India’s market and if there is a wholesome boycott then it will come to its senses.

“While exports from India to China were only $13.97 billion, showing a decline of 36.4 per cent. If Indian businessmen and consumers boycott Chinese goods, then China will come to its senses,” he said.



