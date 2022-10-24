Monday, October 24, 2022
Make Disha Patani Style Easy Rangoli Design at Your Home

Diwali 2022 is being celebrated in the world today, October 24. The festival of lights is celebrated with great pomp. People perform puja, observe rituals, decorate their houses with flowers, lights and rangoli. Bollywood is known for its festive parties, get-togethers, celebs’ glitz and glamour. Celebs deck up in festive spirits by wearing some amazing traditional clothes, make rangoli. Bollywood actress Disha Patani is also celebrating Diwali with her family and has shared her beautiful rangoli design that looks easy. The picture features, flower-shaped pink, white and green colourful rangoli. Along with the floral rangoli, Disha also lit the earthen pot (diya). One can try making this easy rangoli design to celebrate the festival.Also Read – Govardhan Puja 2022: Date, Shubh Muhurat, Puja Vidhi, Dos And Don’ts – All You Need to Know

Check Disha Patani’s rangoli

Disha Pataani’s rangoli design on Diwali 2022

Rangoli filled with different colours enhance the vibe of Diwali and makes us realise that happy times are just around the corner. Also Read – Video: On Diwali, PM Modi Joins ‘Vande Mataram’ Singalong With Armed Forces In Kargil

Meanwhile, on the work front, Disha will be next seen in Siruthai Siva’s periodic drama, which is to be made in 10 languages in two parts. The film has been tentatively titled Suriya 42. Apart from this, she will also be seen in Karan Johar’s Yodha co-starring Sidharth Malhotra and Project K alongside Amitabh Bachchan, Prabhas, and Deepika Padukone. Also Read – Katrina Kaif Turns Patakha in Hot Black Saree With Plunging Neckline Sexy Blouse For Diwali Party, See Pics





