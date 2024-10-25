Home

News

Boosting coastal security with indigenous technology: ‘Make in India’ ACVs now take to the seas

An ACV, commonly known as a hovercraft, travels by gliding over a cushion of air. This design allows it to move smoothly across various surfaces, such as water, sand, ice and asphalt, with minimal friction.

Advertise here To book Call 6291968677

Boosting coastal security with indigenous technology: ‘Make in India’ ACVs now take to the seas

On Thursday (October 24), the Defence Ministry signed a significant contract with a private company in Goa for the purchase of six Air Cushion Vehicles (ACVs) for the Indian Coast Guard. The deal, valued at Rs 387.44 crore, aligns with the government’s strategy of promoting domestic manufacturing under the Aatmanirbhar Bharat initiative.

Key Aspects of the Deal

Domestic Manufacturing : For the first time, Indian companies will manufacture these ACVs, marking an important step in advancing the nation’s shipping and defence sectors. The project will also support the growth of small- and medium-sized enterprises (MSMEs) by enhancing their technical capabilities and knowhow.

: For the first time, Indian companies will manufacture these ACVs, marking an important step in advancing the nation’s shipping and defence sectors. The project will also support the growth of small- and medium-sized enterprises (MSMEs) by enhancing their technical capabilities and knowhow. Procurement Timeline : The delivery of all six ACVs will be completed within 33 months from the date of the contract being signed.

: The delivery of all six ACVs will be completed within 33 months from the date of the contract being signed. Purpose of Acquisition: The primary goal of acquiring these ACVs is to strengthen the Indian Coast Guard’s operational capabilities and bolster maritime security. These ACVs will provide the Coast Guard with greater operational flexibility and technological advantages as they address new maritime challenges.

The hovercraft will enable the Coast Guard to take on a variety of roles, including:

Shoreline patrolling and reconnaissance

Interception missions

Search-and-rescue operations

Assisting vessels in distress

Transporting personnel, supplies and logistics even in shallow waters

Understanding ACVs

An ACV, commonly known as a hovercraft, travels by gliding over a cushion of air. This design allows it to move smoothly across various surfaces, such as water, sand, ice and asphalt, with minimal friction. ACVs are particularly useful for environmentally sensitive areas, as they cause little to no damage to the ground.

The hovercraft’s ability to operate on tricky surfaces, such as thin ice, marshlands and swamps, makes it a valuable asset, especially where other vehicles cannot function effectively.

How Does an ACV Work?

An ACV stays slightly above the surface by generating high-pressure air beneath it, forming a cushion that allows it to glide. This air is pumped into a skirt—a flexible, rubber-like material that surrounds the bottom edges of the vehicle. The skirt helps trap the air underneath, maintaining the cushion and lifting the ACV off the ground. It also allows the vehicle to adjust to such uneven surfaces as waves or bumps, ensuring a smooth and stable ride.

Air Distribution Systems

The air generated by the fans is distributed around the edges of the vehicle using one of two systems:

Plenum Chamber : A large chamber where air collects before being released to ensure smooth, consistent airflow

: A large chamber where air collects before being released to ensure smooth, consistent airflow Annular Jet System: This system releases air through a ring-shaped nozzle, distributing it evenly around the vehicle’s edges to maintain balance and stability

These systems ensure that the airflow remains consistent, allowing the ACV to hover efficiently, regardless of how far the air needs to travel from the centre to the edges.

In Conclusion

The contract with the Goa-based private company marks a major milestone in enhancing the Indian Coast Guard’s capabilities. These ACVs will enable more efficient patrolling and search-and-rescue missions, and will support logistics operations even in shallow waters.

This acquisition not only strengthens India’s maritime security but also promotes domestic manufacturing under the Aatmanirbhar Bharat initiative. With the involvement of Indian MSMEs, the project is expected to drive technical innovation and contribute to the country’s defence ecosystem.

(The author of this article is a Defence, Aerospace & Political Analyst based in Bengaluru. He is also Director of ADD Engineering Components, India, Pvt. Ltd, a subsidiary of ADD Engineering GmbH, Germany. You can reach him at: girishlinganna@gmail.com)





Topics







