Make it an Eco-Friendly Diwali at Jhore Jole Jongole

This Diwali, drive down to the Sunderbans with your siblings to celebrate at Jhore Jole Jongole, the Eco Heritage Resort. Explore the lush green all around as you breathe in lungfuls of fresh unpolluted air. You’re right there in Royal Bengal Tiger territory and the only mangrove habitat in the world for the magnificent beast.

Attractive weekend packages to celebrate Diwali are available from 22nd October – 26th October, 2022 that include stay, safari and a specially curated Bengali Menu to savour.

What: Eco-friendly Diwali Celebration At Jhore Jore Jongole

Where: Jhore Jore Jongole, Eco Heritage Resort, Jharkhali, Sunderbans

Plot No 126, West Bengal – 743312

When: 22nd October, 2022 to 26th October, 2022

On the Menu Specials: Luchi, Basanti Pulao, Aloor Dom, Haser Dimer Devil, Kasha Mangsho, Chingri Malai Curry and Rasmalai.

Special Attractions: Jungle Safari in the famous mangrove forests of the Sunderbans, a tour to the Jharkhali Tiger Rescue Centre and Baul music programme in the evening.

Pocket Pinch: 5600 INR plus taxes for two (Boarding & Lodging per night)

1250 INR plus taxes for two (Lunch or Dinner)