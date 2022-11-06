Sunday, November 6, 2022
National

Make Money On Twitter? Long Videos, Long Texts, Here Is How Creators Can Monetise Content Under Musk

Twitter Long-Form Content Monetisation: Ever since Elon Musk acquired the Blue bird, there has been lots of confusion, and question in minds of users. People these days are waking upto new updates on

Making Money On Twitter? Long Videos, Long Texts, Here Is How Creators Can Monetise Content Under Musk’s Watch (File )

Twitter Long-Form Content Monetisation: Ever since Elon Musk acquired the Blue bird, there has been lots of confusion, and question in minds of users. People these days are waking upto new updates on Musk’s Twitter every day. From global layoffs to paid verification, Musk today’s tweet indicates on how long form content in form of videos and text will soon be a part of this social media platform.

Elon Musk on Sunday said that Twitter will soon add the ability to attach long-form text to tweets, along with creator monetisation for all forms of content.

In a series of tweets, the new Twitter CEO said that more details about these features will be revealed in the next two weeks.

Twitter long text content

The feature will be like Twitter Notes where people will be able to post longer tweets than the current 280-character limit. It will be “followed by creator monetisation for all forms of content,” he posted.

A Twitter follower asked Musk: “Will people be able to subscribe/donate to pieces of writing like this?”

Musk replied: “Absolutely”.

“We definitely need to incentivise people to do a lot more interactions on Twitter,” said the world’s richest man who has taken on the company, firing almost 50 per cent of its workforce.

On creator monetisation, a user said that YouTube gives creators 55 per cent of ad revenue, to which Musk replied: “We can beat that”.

Long Videos on Twitter soon

A user on Twitter asked Musk if long videos on the platform could be posted and monetised like YouTube. Here is what Musk said

It seems as if the Chief Twit is on a spree to make big changes for the users and is rooting for monetisation feature from where content creators could harness benefits too,

Currently, maximum video length for a standard Twitter user is 140 seconds or 2 minutes and 20 seconds.




Published Date: November 6, 2022 4:21 PM IST





