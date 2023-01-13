Home

Watch: Make-Up Artist Stuns Netizens With Realistic Artwork; Internet Calls, ‘Unique Talent’

Viral Video: Have you heard of the phrase, "Creativity is your best makeup skill, don't be afraid to experiment." Some people also use their bodies as canvases to portray their skills.

Viral Video Today: Have you heard of the phrase, “Creativity is your best makeup skill, don’t be afraid to experiment.” Well, Well, Well, it’s old, common, and true! Many people enjoy experimenting with makeup. Makeup may not heal wounds, by yes it can help you get unbelievable transformations. Some people also use their bodies as canvases to portray their skills. And yes one such artist is Mimi Choi – a professional makeup artist based in Vancouver, Canada.

Choi is one such artist who is creating waves on social media platforms with her make-up skills. The Canadian artist uses makeup to create amazing optical illusions that captivate her audience. Choi, according to her social media handle, uses her face and body as a canvas to create illusions. Monster faces, a carnival ride, an aquarium, and much more, are some of her famous works which can be seen on her Instagram account.

A video of Choi’s artwork recently went viral. In the short clip posted on Instagram on December 15, we can see the artist painting a cactus using her legs as a canvas. The details will astound you, from the color of the paint to the prickly thorns of the cactus. Everything seems so real and true! She’s painted her legs to look like a loaf of bread, with a knife on the side on a chopping board. In one of her works, she even uses make-up to paint her legs to look like someone scooped ice cream from a brick. Not only that, but the video also includes the illusion of bananas being peeled, tomatoes being chopped, and a pair of Converse shoes, among other things, all on her legs.

CHECK MIMI CHOI’S ARTWORK VIDEO HERE

Mimi Choi took to Instagram and wrote, “This is my leg-acy.🦵🏼#makeup #bodypaint⁣. What should I turn my leg into next? ⁣ Till now, the viral video has received over 95,500 likes and several comments. “Wow 😲 the optical illusion is crazy!😃 Dope art!🔥🔥💜,” wrote an Instagram user. “She’s taken it to another level,” added another. A third user wrote,” Unique talent.” “Your work is absolutely incredible,” commented a fourth user.



