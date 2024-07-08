MAKTEK AVRASYA, the Region’s Largest Machine Tools Sector Event, Kicks off on 30 September

MAKTEK AVRASYA, dubbed “the fair of machine-making machines” is set to return for its eighth instalment at the Istanbul TYAP Fair and Congress Center from 30 September to 5 October 2024. Centred around the concept of Digital Transformation, this year’s eagerly awaited event will include a Digital Transformation Experience Area and a Start-up Zone, highlighting the latest innovations in the industry. Additionally, the fair will feature an award ceremony for the industrial design competition, themed “Designing for Sustainable Industries“.

MAKTEK AVRASYA, the Regions Largest Machine Tools Sector Event, Kicks off on 30 September

The 8th edition of MAKTEK AVRASYA will take place at the TUYAP Fair and Congress Center in Istanbul from September 30 to October 5, 2024, bringing together the worlds leading companies and the most important brands in the machinery industry

MAKTEK AVRASYA, short for the International Machine Tools, Metal – Sheet Metal Processing Machinery, Holders – Cutting Tools, Quality Control – Measurement Systems, CAD / CAM, PLM Software and Production Technologies Fair, has already completed 99 percent of booth sales. Currently, there are more than 1,000 companies and company representatives participating.

Unlocking new market opportunities in Turkiye

The benefits of participating in MAKTEK AVRASYA are evident from the previous fair in 2022, where 51 percent of exhibitors strengthened existing business contacts and 56 percent gained new potential customers from Turkiye. This year, they aim to exceed these impressive numbers. With over 85,000 visitors expected from 90 countries, including Egypt, Algeria, Saudi Arabia, North Africa, Russia, Germany, Italy, Poland, Canada, France, Hungary, and the Netherlands, exhibitors will have unparalleled opportunities to expand their reach. Special invitations and a buyer delegation program organized by TUYAPs foreign offices will further attract numerous industry professionals, enhancing networking and business opportunities.

This years theme, “Digital Transformation“, will feature a Digital Transformation Experience Zone where visitors can explore new technologies and advancements in the manufacturing industry. The Start-up Zone will provide a platform for new players in the sector to meet international leaders and pursue new collaborations, helping them advance their initiatives. The fair will also host the “Open Design Istanbul Design Competition”, organized by TIAD.

Fostering innovation with awards

Exploring the concepts of “Designing for Sustainable Industries” and the “Robotic Loading/Feeding System Design for CNC Machine Tools“, the competition encourages cooperation between industrial designers and industrialists. Awards will be presented on the first day of the fair, September 30, 2024, and the finalists’ designs will be displayed in a special digital showroom area in Hall 12A.

Visitors can obtain free online tickets from www.maktekfuari.com until July 15. After this date, online tickets and on-site registration will incur a fee. The fair will be open from 10:00 to 19:00 on the first five days and from 10:00 to 18:00 on the final day.

About TUYAP

TUYAP was founded in 1979 by Bulent Unal as Turkiyes first exhibition company. As a pioneer in the development of exhibition organisation in Turkiye, TUYAP has organised numerous fairs both domestically and internationally over the past 45 years. In these fairs, it has served over 350 thousand companies from many countries and hosted more than 70 million visitors. Organising regular specialised fairs with its 5 exhibition centres owned and operated in Turkiye and its international offices in 6 countries, TUYAP has long-term collaborations with more than 100 professional organisations with its staff of professionals. Having organised the first Turkish export product fairs in China, Russia, and Africa, TUYAP still organises Turkish national participation in an average of 10 international fairs per year. As the only private sector exhibition organisation in Turkiye with its own exhibition centre, TUYAP continues to organise hybrid fairs by mobilising its digital capabilities.