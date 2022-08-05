Malabar Gold and Diamonds Wins Two Awards at the 48th IGJA 2021

Malabar Gold & Diamonds, one of the largest jewellery group, has won awards in two categories – Highest Employment on the Company Rollsand Global Retailer of the Year award at the 48th India Gem & Jewellery Awards (IGJA) 2021 organised by Gem & Jewellery Export Promotion Council (GJEPC). IGJA awards are known as one of the most prestigious awards in the gems and jewellery industry.

Mr. Anupam Kher, Indian Actor presents the award to Mr. Abdul Salam KP, Vice Chairman, Malabar Group and Mr. Asher O, MD India Operations, Malabar Group

GJEPC has been organising this prestigious Annual Awards for the gems and jewellery industry since 1973 to honour the exemplary achievements of leading exporters and for their outstanding export performance besides felicitating the top importers and banks that are financing the trade, amongst others. Ernst & Young LLP, one of the worlds leading multinational professional services providers, is the Knowledge Partner for IGJA Its a significant achievement for Malabar Gold & Diamonds.

Mr. Asher O, Managing Director – India Operations and Mr. KP Abdul Salam, Vice Chairman, Malabar Group received the awards at the awards night held at Grand Hyatt, Mumbai.

“Its a great honour to win the prestigious awards at the 48th IGJA 2021. The awards recognises our robust global presence and our commitment to build an efficient workforce to serve our customers with world class shopping experience,” said Mr. MP Ahammed, Chairman, Malabar Group.

A diversified conglomerate with operations in 10 countries, Malabar Group currently has over 14,000 employees. The group offers healthy work environment and offers its employees the opportunity to become investors. It promotes diversity, equality, growth, entrepreneurial spirit, work flexibility among its employees. Malabar Group has more than 280 showrooms across 10 countries and epitomizes the vision of Make in India, Market to The World. While other Indian jewellers have been expanding in the international market as original manufacturers for leading global brands, Malabar Group has been able to able to create its own unique identity as a consumer facing brand catering to local audiences.

Malabar Gold & Diamonds will launch 97 showrooms – 60 across India and 37 overseas. This will take the company’s total showroom count to 373 by end-March 2023 and the company will have its strong presence in 13 nations.

Malabar Gold & Diamonds is the flagship company of Malabar Group, a leading diversified Indian business conglomerate. Established in 1993 in the Indian state of Kerala, Malabar Gold & Diamonds today has a strong retail network of over 285 outlets spread across 10 countries in addition to multiple offices, design centers, wholesale units and factories spread across India, Middle East, Far East & USA. With an annual turnover of $4.51 billion, the company currently ranks one among the largest jewellery retailers globally. With 14 manufacturing units in India and GCC – the company currently has 12 exclusive jewellery brands to cater to the discerning needs of customers.