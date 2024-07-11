Malabar Gold & Diamonds launches NUWA Diamond Collection

Malabar Gold & Diamonds, sixth largest jewellery retailer globally with a strong retail network of over 350 stores spread across 13 countries, unveiled its latest diamond jewellery collection ‘NUWA‘ at Malabar Gold and Diamonds Store, Camac Street and Kankurgachi in Kolkata. The NUWA Diamond Collection was unveiled in a grand fashion show with customers walking the ramp. The collection is available at all Malabar Gold & Diamonds stores in India.

The NUWA collection was globally launched by renowned actress Kareena Kapoor Khan in Dubai recently. The collection is a celebration of nature’s intricate designs, waves, forms, folds and textures, masterfully crafted into luxurious pieces of diamond jewellery. Drawing inspiration from the elegance and resilience found in the natural world, each piece in the collection has been meticulously crafted, refined over time, and perfected to emerge as a glorious, intricate work of art, just like women who navigate the ups and downs, standing tall and resolute in the dreams they hold. Each piece is a testament to the elegance, strength, and grace that women embody.

MP Ahammed, Chairman, Malabar Group, said, “We are incredibly proud to introduce the NUWA collection, which celebrates both nature and the indomitable spirit of women. Each piece in this collection has been crafted with immense care and precision, reflecting the intricate beauty of nature and the resilience of women.”

The NUWA collection by Malabar Gold & Diamonds stands as a testament to the women of today, their commitment to excellence, celebrating the intricate beauty of nature and the empowering essence of womanhood. Like all diamond jewellery at Malabar Gold & Diamonds, NUWA also comes with the assurance of Malabar Promises like responsibly sourced natural diamonds, tested and certified diamonds, 100% exchange value, diamonds of natural origin, 100% transparency, guaranteed buyback, etc.