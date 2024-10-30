Malabar Gold & Diamonds Opens Its Newest Showroom in Siliguri, West Bengal

Malabar Gold & Diamonds, one of the world’s most trusted and renowned jewellery brands, has extended its presence in East India with the inauguration of its 3rd showroom in West Bengal, located in the bustling city of Siliguri at Sevoke Road. This latest showroom, in the East India, was inaugurated by Sri Goutam Deb, Honourable Mayor of Siliguri Municipal Corporation and Mr. Asher O, MD, Malabar Gold and Diamonds.

Expressing his excitement about the new launch, MP Ahammed, Chairman, Malabar Group, said, “We are delighted to unveil our newest showroom in Siliguri, where we look forward to offering our exclusive jewellery collections and outstanding customer service to the vibrant community of Siliguri. This showroom marks another significant step in our journey toward becoming the largest jewellery brand in the world, driven by a customer-centric approach and transparent business practices.”

The new Siliguri showroom offers a luxurious shopping experience with spacious interiors designed to provide comfort and elegance. It includes a dedicated wedding arena showcasing an array of bridal collections. The showroom showcases an impressive range of bridal, special occasion, and everyday jewellery from more than 25 exclusive brands, including Mine Diamond Jewellery, Era Uncut Diamond Jewellery, Divine Heritage Jewellery, Ethnix Handcrafted Jewellery, Precia Gemstone Jewellery, and ViraazPolki Jewellery. Each collection is a testament to the brand’s dedication to quality and craftsmanship, catering to a variety of tastes and preferences.

As part of the inaugural offer and in celebration of the festive season, Malabar Gold & Diamonds is offering exclusive Diwali promotions. Valid until November 3rd, 2024, the offers include gold coins for purchases starting from Rs. 50,000: buyers of gold jewellery receive a 200 mg gold coin, those purchasing Precia, Uncut, and Polki jewellery receive a 300 mg gold coin, and diamond jewellery buyers receive a 400 mg coin. Additionally, customers can get up to Rs. 5000 instant discount on purchases above Rs. 75,000 with HDFC Credit cards. These special offers aim to enhance the Diwali shopping experience for customers by providing added value with each purchase.

With this expansion, Malabar Gold & Diamonds now operates more than 360 showrooms across 13 countries, including India, the Middle East, the Far East, the USA, UK, Canada, and Australia, and serves over 15 million satisfied customers across 100 countries. Supported by a strong workforce of 22,000 multilingual employees across 26 countries, Malabar offers over 25 exclusive brand collections, further cementing its global reputation for excellence. The brand’s consistent gold pricing policy across India ensures transparency and has been pivotal in fostering customer trust.

Malabar Gold & Diamonds is renowned for its commitment to customer satisfaction through its “Malabar Promises,” which include transparent pricing with a detailed cost breakdown, lifetime free maintenance services available at all global showrooms, and a 100% exchange value for old gold and diamonds. The company ensures that all jewellery is 100% HUID-compliant, offering complete transparency and authenticity. Certified diamonds undergo 28-point quality checks, and every jewellery purchase comes with one year of free insurance, with options for extended coverage and warranty. The brand also guarantees that its gold is responsibly sourced from authorised channels, ensuring ethical practices throughout its supply chain.

Further emphasising its commitment to social responsibility, Malabar Group allocates 5% of its profits to ESG (Environmental, Social & Governance) initiatives, with a focus on health, housing, education, environmental sustainability, and hunger eradication, along with women empowerment programs. These initiatives reflect Malabar’s dedication to creating a positive societal impact, aligning with its vision of contributing to a more responsible and sustainable world.