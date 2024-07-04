Malabar Gold & Diamonds Strengthens Presence in the UK, Opens 2nd Showroom at Leicester

Malabar Gold & Diamonds, the 6th largest jewellery retailer globally with a retail presence of 350 showrooms across 13 countries, has just unveiled its 2nd showroom in the UK at Leicester. The new showroom was inaugurated by Mr. Peter Soulsby, City Mayor for Leicester in the presence of Mr. Shamlal Ahamed, MD-International Operations, Malabar Gold & Diamonds; Mr. Mohammed Ziad, Head of Operations – UK & Europe, Malabar Gold & Diamonds; Mr. Santhosh T, Regional Head, Malabar Gold & Diamonds; Mr. Naufal Thadathil, Zonal Head, Malabar Gold & Diamonds, other management team members from Malabar Gold & Diamonds, customers and well-wishers. Located on Belgrave Roads Golden Mile, the new showroom spans over 2,000 sq. ft. and features an impressive collection of over 20,000 jewelry designs from 20 countries, catering to bridal, occasional, daily, and office wear in gold, diamonds, and precious gems.

Malabar Gold & Diamonds’ Leicester store launched by Peter Soulsby, City Mayor, along with dignitaries from Malabar

“We began our operations in the UK a year ago with our first showroom in London, and it gives me immense pride that we are launching our 2nd showroom in the UK, in Leicester, within such a short span, which is a testament to the trust placed by our customers. We remain committed to elevating the jewellery shopping experience for customers with world-class products and assurances like transparency, 100% value for exchange, lifetime maintenance, etc. With every new store opening, we are inching one step closer to our vision of becoming the leading global jewellery retailer,” said Mr M P Ahammed, Chairman, Malabar Group.

“There is a very vibrant Indian sub-continent community here in the UK who deeply appreciate the artistry of Indian handcrafted jewellery. This has inspired us to expand our footprint with a new showroom in Leicester. This opening is more than an addition to our global retail presence; it signifies our unwavering commitment to excellence, craftsmanship and unparalleled customer service. We have ambitious expansion plans in the UK & Europe region with immediate openings planned in Southall and Wembley in London, as well as Birmingham and Manchester,” commented Mr. Shamlal Ahamed, MD-International Operations, Malabar Gold & Diamonds.

In pursuit of promoting Indias renowned indigenous craftsmanship on a global scale, Malabar Gold & Diamonds has embarked on an ambitious expansion plan, which involves strengthening their retail presence in existing regions with more showroom launches, as well as charting their expansion into new countries such as South Africa, Egypt, Bangladesh, Turkey and New Zealand.

Mr. Abdul Salam K.P, Vice Chairman of Malabar Group, commented, “Responsibility & sustainability are woven into our business fabric, from sourcing LBMA-certified bullion and conflict-free diamonds to ensuring transparency with customers, fair labor practices, and contributing to society through ESG initiatives. In line with the Make in India and Market to the World initiative, we will remain committed to bringing Indian handcrafted jewellery to a global audience.“

Malabar Gold & Diamonds is renowned globally for offering an unparalleled jewellery buying experience with the ‘Malabar Promise’ of incomparable quality and service assurance, including transparent pricing, assured lifetime maintenance from any of the showrooms across 13 countries, guaranteed buyback, tested and certified diamonds, 100% value on diamond and gold jewellery exchange, UK hallmarked jewellery, responsible sourcing, fair price policy, and fair labour practices.

ESG (Environmental, Social & Governance) initiative has been the primary commitment of Malabar Group since its inception in 1993, with 5% of net profits set aside towards such initiatives in each country of operations. The key focus is in the areas of Health, Hunger Free World, Housing, Education, Women Empowerment & Environment. The ESG goals of the organization are periodically strengthened to remain a socially conscious and responsible organization.