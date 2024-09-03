Malabar Group’s ‘Hunger Free World’ Project Wins CSR Times Award 2024

Malabar Group, one of the world’s largest jewelry conglomerates, has been honored with the prestigious CSR Times Award 2024 for its transformative ‘Hunger Free World‘ project. The CSR Times Award is a national recognition given to corporate organizations that demonstrate exceptional commitment to social responsibility, with a focus on the welfare of the people.

Malabar Groups Hunger Free World received the CSR Times Award from Goa CM Dr. Pramod Sawant, accepted by A.T. Fanzeem Ahamed, P.K. Shabeer, and Milind Umate of Malabar Group

The award ceremony, organized in collaboration with the Government of Goa, featured Goa Chief Minister Dr. Pramod Sawant as the chief guest. Mr. Fanzeem, Head of Retail Expansion & Regional Head – West India, Malabar Gold & Diamonds; Mr. Shabeer P.K., Head of CSR, Malabar Group; and Mr. Milind Umate, Business Head – Corporate Gifting, accepted the award on behalf of Malabar Group. The event also saw the participation of distinguished guests, including Rt. Air Marshal V.P.S. Rana, Delhi CSR Times Editor Harish Chandra, Goa CSR Authority Joint CEO Vijay Saxena, and Goa CSR Authority Principal Adviser Dr. M.B. Gururaj, among others.

Malabar Group’s Hunger Free World project is a cornerstone of its CSR activities, aimed at combating hunger by providing nutritious meals to those in need. Currently, the project distributes 41,000 food packets daily across 69 cities in 16 Indian states. In addition, 10,000 food packets are distributed daily to school students in Zambia, Africa, where gold is extensively mined, yet many suffer from hunger. The project, implemented in collaboration with the renowned social service organization Thanal‘- Daya Rehabilitation Trust.

In Zambia, Malabar Groups efforts are particularly impactful, with 10,000 food packets being delivered daily to students, including those at John Laing Primary School in the capital city of Lusaka. The Group has committed to distributing 3.6 million free food packets to children in Zambian schools.

“We are deeply committed to addressing hunger and poverty through our Hunger Free World initiative,” said M.P. Ahammed, Chairman of Malabar Group. “This award is a testament to our continuous efforts to make a difference in the lives of those who need it most. We believe that true success is not just in business growth, but in contributing to the well-being of the communities we serve.”

Beyond the Hunger Free World project, Malabar Group has launched the ‘Grandma Home’ initiative, providing free, fully equipped accommodations for underprivileged women. Currently, Grandma Homes operate in Bengaluru and Hyderabad, with plans to expand to major cities including Kerala, Chennai, Kolkata, Delhi, and Mumbai.

The Malabar Groups CSR activities also encompass a wide range of initiatives, including medical assistance for the needy, housing support, educational scholarships for girls, and financial aid for the marriages of young women. Since its inception, the Group has allocated five percent of its profits to these initiatives, with over INR 260 crore already invested in making a positive impact on society.