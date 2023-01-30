Home

Lifestyle

Malaika Arora Performs Yoga on Wheel as Fans Say ‘She is so Natural’, Check Benefits of Chakrasana

Malaika Arora extended her body and performed different yoga asanas while using a yoga wheel, check four health benefits!

Malaika Arora Performs Yoga on Wheel as Fans Say ‘She is so Natural’, Check Benefits of Chakrasana

Malaika Arora Workout Video: Malaika Arora never fails to inspire her fans with her intense workout and yoga sessions. The fitness enthusiast is often spotted outside her gym or yoga studio. Malaika Arora keeps her social media updated with fitness-related tips, tricks and videos. On Monday, she shared another video performing Chakrasana with a yoga wheel, and netizens are super impressed. In the video, Malaika Arora stretched with the yoga wheel placed between her back and the yoga mat to provide additional support for her body. The diva flaunted her flexibility as she performed yoga aasanas. The video was shared in a collaborative post by The Diva Yoga and the benefits were listed in the caption.

WATCH MALAIKA ARORA’S WORKOUT VIDEO

4 HEALTH BENEFITS OF YOGA ON WHEEL

Practising yoga with a wheel can help you in releasing any negative emotions you may be holding onto. It helps open up your heart chakra also known as the Anahata chakra. It allows you to relieve stress and tension from your mind and body. It is a great way to improve flexibility, enhance the range of motion and strengthen the spine.

Malaika Arora’s workout video went viral in no time. Her fans and followers hailed the Chaiyya Chaiyya girl for her natural form. They dropped fire and heart emojis in the comment section. One of the users wrote, “At this age she is awesome yarr don’t be bad comments. She is the inspiration for our generation that we can do that .” Another user wrote, “She is so natural.”

What did you think about Malaika Arora’s latest workout video?



