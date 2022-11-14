Malaika Arora performs intense yoga in a sexy gym fit with her prop – Danda, in the viral workout video.

Malaika Arora Starts Monday With Danda Yoga, Check Benefits of Intense Routine – Watch



Malaika Arora Workout Clip: Malaika Arora, who manages to steal the limelight every time she walks out of the gym, drops a workout video along with a prop. The fitness enthusiast not only encourages her fans and followers to start working out but also runs her own fitness studio in Mumbai. The yoga queen wore a sexy lilac speckle strappy bra and matching tights in the viral clip. She rounded up her workout look with a messy bun and performed ‘Danda Yoga.’ Malaika Arora stretched and squatted as she held the stick as a prop. She used the danda to support her arm muscles and practised squats and stretching her body out to the side.

WATCH MALAIKA ARORA VIRAL WORKOUT CLIP

The caption on Malaika Arora’s post read, “Good morning everyone, I’m back with a fantastic Monday workout. This time with a prop. ❤️ Danda yoga is one of my favourite forms of yoga. Here are some reasons why: It’s a fabulous workout to reduce belly fat, especially the around your waist. It gives a great stretch to the muscles of the arms and legs and spine. It relaxes the body thoroughly. This week, try adding a prop to your workout, something as simple as a bottle of water or a towel. It will enhance your workout and give you a welcomed break.”

The yoga clip went viral in no time. Malaika Arora’s fans dropped fire emojis as she performed the routine. Several users found her inspiring. One of the users wrote, “Fit and fab.” Another user wrote, “At 49, she looks 29.”

What do you think about Malaika Arora’s workout session?



