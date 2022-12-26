Malaika Arora’s Latest Workout Video Inspires Fans With Core Stretching On a Working Monday- WATCH

Malaika Arora’s Monday workout comes with a strong message, focuses on stretching and positive mindset-See viral clip

Malaika Arora enjoys working out. On her Instagram, the actor frequently posts snippets from her yoga diaries. Malaika can do it all, from explaining the many benefits of yoga to showing us how to perform a routine safely. On numerous occasions, the actor has been quoted discussing the numerous advantages of practising yoga.

The actor’s athleisure stories are also noteworthy, and they are well-received by fashion fans who also believe in fitness. Malaika went to the yoga studio on Monday to get her day started right. This Monday marked the start of the final week of the year. The Diva Yoga, Malaika’s yoga studio, posted a short video of her yoga routine on their official Instagram account. In the video, Malaika can be seen performing a workout routine and focusing on strengthening her muscles. In the video, the actor can be seen stretching with one leg harnessed to a rope that hangs from above. She can be seen leaning forward and stretching her leg muscles.

The video captions ‘Hello divas, welcome to another beautiful Monday. ❤️ Have you had a workout that was so good that it made you feel powerful and believe that all the pain and efforts are worth it? This one was something like that for me. Today being the last Monday of 2022 I have a mantra for you. ‘I am powerful. And I love myself for who I am.’ While you keep this in mind remember to enjoy the successes you have achieved this year and all the progress, you’re going to make in the coming one. We’re always here to help you transform and become the best version you want to be. Visit link in bio to book a class with us at Diva Yoga.’

Benefits of Stretching:

According to Mayo Clinic, that there are several benefits of Stretching that one should know about. Stretching can help improve flexibility, and, as a result, the range of motion of your joints.

Improve your performance in physical activities

Decrease your risk of injuries

Help your joints move through their full range of motion

Increase muscle blood flow

Enable your muscles to work most effectively

Improve your ability to do daily activities



