Malala Yousafzai And Her Husbands Hilarious Banter Over Dirty Socks Takes Over Twitter

Malala Yousafzai, the recipient of the Nobel Peace Prize, spoke on Twitter about discarding her husband’s socks.

Malala Yousafzai & Asser Malik
Malala Yousafzai, Nobel Peace Prize winner recently shared a glimpse of her post-marriage life on Twitter and the internet is amazed. The 25-year-old posted a picture of herself putting her husband’s filthy socks in the trash. Her vicious move was well received online, especially by women. Malala Yousafzai tweeted, “Found socks on sofa, asked @MalikAsser if they were his, he said the socks were dirty and I can put them away. So I took them and put them in the (rubbish) bin.”

In response to the message, her husband, Pakistan Cricket Board manager Asser Malik also created a Twitter poll. He shared two alternatives via posts. According to the results so far, the majority of people approved of Malala Yousafzai’s decision to discard the socks.

The tweet went viral in no time and has over 1.3 M views and 200 plus retweets. Many social media users praised her action and claimed to have followed suit. One of the users wrote, “Lol. You left out option #3:
Leave them there for him to pick up.” Another user wrote, “Good move Malala! Thanks for the tip :p”

What did you think about this cute banter?




(Add your review)

