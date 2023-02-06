Malala Yousafzai And Her Husbands Hilarious Banter Over Dirty Socks Takes Over Twitter

Home

Malala Yousafzai And Her Husband’s Hilarious Banter Over Dirty Socks Takes Over Twitter – See Viral Post!

Malala Yousafzai, the recipient of the Nobel Peace Prize, spoke on Twitter about discarding her husband’s socks.



Malala Yousafzai, Nobel Peace Prize winner recently shared a glimpse of her post-marriage life on Twitter and the internet is amazed. The 25-year-old posted a picture of herself putting her husband’s filthy socks in the trash. Her vicious move was well received online, especially by women. Malala Yousafzai tweeted, “Found socks on sofa, asked @MalikAsser if they were his, he said the socks were dirty and I can put them away. So I took them and put them in the (rubbish) bin.”

CHECK VIRAL TWEET

Found socks on sofa, asked @MalikAsser if they were his, he said the socks were dirty and I can put them away. So I took them and put them in the (rubbish) bin. — Malala Yousafzai (@Malala) February 4, 2023

In response to the message, her husband, Pakistan Cricket Board manager Asser Malik also created a Twitter poll. He shared two alternatives via posts. According to the results so far, the majority of people approved of Malala Yousafzai’s decision to discard the socks.

MALALA YOUSAFZAI’S HUSBAND RESPONDS TO WIFE’S FUNNY TWEET

What would you do if someone said the socks on the sofa were dirty? #AskingForAFriend — Asser Malik (@MalikAsser) February 4, 2023

The tweet went viral in no time and has over 1.3 M views and 200 plus retweets. Many social media users praised her action and claimed to have followed suit. One of the users wrote, “Lol. You left out option #3:

Leave them there for him to pick up.” Another user wrote, “Good move Malala! Thanks for the tip :p”

CHECK VIRAL TWITTER REACTIONS

I find this tweet a sweet banter of the marital bliss. I bet there are people who would be having a problem with it , for different reasons https://t.co/Me6YvUXRl0 — sherry (@CherieDamour_) February 5, 2023

Survive being shot in the head for being a girl and then become a global symbol for the emancipation of women, become a Nobel laureate and UN peace activist and some bloke STILL thinks a good use of her time is to pick up his dirty socks, this is the reality https://t.co/rmo2zEaWBd — 🛒Bend (@cmbend) February 5, 2023

Malik should’ve known that Malala does not have the patience! 👏🏽😆 https://t.co/PjVPvDQd3W — Sara Toussaint 🗳😷🇵🇷🇵🇸🇺🇸 (@SaraToussaint) February 5, 2023

Girl is just starting her married life and already teaching hubby some lessons 😄 https://t.co/vQHLcgK0vH — Anish Sahadevan (@scorpiosaurus) February 5, 2023

It’s nice to know that even Nobel Prize winners have the same problems as the rest of us!🥰🧦🧦🧦🧦 — LONG HAUL VOTER-# Resistor Tasha 🇹🇹🇺🇸🌊🌈 (@Socasiren2) February 5, 2023

