Malaysia Airlines and Tourism Malaysia Collaborate for a Vibrant Mall Activation in Ahmedabad

Malaysia Airlines and Tourism Malaysia are delighted to announce their joint initiative, a captivating Mall Activation event at Nexus Ahmedabad One in Ahmedabad, scheduled for June 15th and 16th, 2024. This innovative event aims to showcase the rich cultural tapestry, diverse attractions, and unparalleled hospitality that Malaysia has to offer, while enticing Indian travellers to explore its wonders.

Experience the best of Malaysia in Nexus Ahmedabad One on June 15th-16th, 2024

The Mall Activation promises an immersive experience, featuring an array of engaging games, interactive activities, and exciting prizes, designed to captivate the imagination of attendees and ignite their wanderlust for Malaysia. From cultural showcases to virtual tours, visitors can expect an unforgettable journey through the sights, sounds, and flavors of Malaysia, right in the heart of Ahmedabad.

Mr. Dersenish Aresandiran, Chief Commercial Officer of Malaysia Aviation Group, expressed his enthusiasm for the collaboration, stating, “We are thrilled to partner with Tourism Malaysia to bring the spirit of Malaysia to Ahmedabad. This Mall Activation not only underscores our commitment to promoting tourism but also highlights the strong cultural ties between Malaysia and India. Through immersive experiences and exciting activities, we aim to inspire Indian travellers to choose Malaysia as their next holiday destination.”

Echoing Mr. Aresandirans sentiments, Ms. Noriah Jaafar, Director of Tourism Malaysia-Mumbai, emphasized the significance of the event in fostering closer ties between the two nations. “As the gateway to Asia, Malaysia offers a treasure trove of experiences for Indian travellers, from pristine beaches and lush rainforests to vibrant cities and delectable cuisine. Our collaboration with Malaysia Airlines underscores our shared commitment to showcasing Malaysias diverse offerings and welcoming Indian visitors with open arms,” she remarked.

Advertise here To book Call 6291968677

The Mall Activation at Nexus Ahmedabad One in Ahmedabad is poised to be a celebration of Malaysias allure and a testament to the enduring partnership between Malaysia Airlines and Tourism Malaysia. Visitors can look forward to an unforgettable experience that ignites their passion for travel and opens doors to new adventures in Malaysia.

To empower its valued Indian customers, Malaysia Airlines is offering exclusive and attractive deals for travel to Malaysia.

For more information, please email us at unmesh@5thdimensionhub.com.

About Malaysia Airlines

Malaysia Airlines is the national carrier of Malaysia, offering the best way to fly to, from and around Malaysia through its premium and full-service offerings. Malaysia Airlines carries up to 40,000 guests daily on memorable journeys inspired by Malaysia’s diverse richness. As the nation’s flag bearer, it embodies the incredible diversity of Malaysia; capturing its rich traditions, cultures and cuisines via its inimitable Malaysian Hospitality across all customer touch points.

Since September 2015, the airline has been owned and operated by Malaysia Airlines Berhad. It is part of the Malaysia Aviation Group (MAG), a global aviation organisation that comprises of different aviation business and lifestyle travel solution portfolios aimed at serving global air travel needs. The airline is committed to facilitating safe and seamless travels by placing safety and hygiene as the anchor across all end-to-end consumer touchpoints in line with its MHFlySafe initiative. Via its alliance with oneworld, Malaysia Airlines offers superior connectivity to more than 900 destinations in 170 territories across the globe. The airline currently operates 71 flights weekly to nine Indian destinations, including New Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad, Kochi, Amritsar, Trivandrum, and Ahmedabad.

About Tourism Malaysia

Malaysia Tourism Promotion Board, also known as Tourism Malaysia, is an agency under the Ministry of Tourism, Arts & Culture Malaysia. It focuses on the specific task of promoting Malaysia as a preferred tourism destination. Since its inception, it has emerged as a major player in the international tourism scene.

The next Visit Malaysia Year, set to take place in 2026, will commemorate the sustainability of the nations tourism industry, which is also in line with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (UNSDG).

Furthermore, Tourism Malaysia actively endorses the Indonesia-Malaysia-Thailand Growth Triangle (IMT-GT), working towards the realization of the IMT-GT Visiting Year 2023-2025, with the shared aim of promoting the region as a unified tourism destination. For more information, visit Tourism Malaysia’s social media accounts on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, YouTube, and TikTok