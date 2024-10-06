Maldives President Muizzu on 5-day ‘reconciliation’ visit to India from Monday

Home

Maldives President Mohamed Muizzu on five-day ‘reconciliation’ visit to India from Monday

New Delhi: Maldives President Mohamed Muizzu will be visiting India on a five-day visit beginning on Monday, October 7. The visit by Maldives President Muizzu holds a lot of significance as India and Maldives have not been on the best of terms since January 2024 when Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s appreciation of the Lakshadweep islands didn’t quite go down well with the top authorities of Maldives.

The visit is being viewed as an effort of reconciliation.

President Muizzu attended Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s swearing-in ceremony in June, however, it will be his first bilateral visit to India.

The India-Maldives relations came under severe strain since Muizzu, known for his pro-China leanings, took charge of the top office in November as within hours of his oath, he had demanded the withdrawal of Indian military personnel from Maldives. Subsequently, the Indian military personnel were replaced by civilians.

Announcing Muizzu’s trip, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said it is expected to lend further momentum to cooperation and robust people to people ties between the two countries.

“President of the Republic of Maldives Mohamed Muizzu will be travelling to India on a state visit from October 6 to 10,” said MEA.

During his visit, Muizzu will hold discussions with PM Modi on bilateral, regional, and international issues of mutual interest, it said.

Muizzu is also scheduled to meet President Droupadi Murmu.

Besides Delhi, he will also visit Mumbai and Bengaluru where he will be attending business events.

“The Maldives is India’s key maritime neighbour in the Indian Ocean Region and holds a special place in the prime minister’s vision of ‘SAGAR’ (Security and Growth for All in the Region) and India’s ‘Neighbourhood First Policy’,” the MEA said in a statement.

In August, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar paid a three-day visit to Maldives to prepare the grounds for Muizzu’s upcoming trip.

“The visit of President Muizzu to India after the recent visit of the external affairs minister to Maldives is testimony to the importance that India attaches to its relations with the Maldives,” the MEA said.

