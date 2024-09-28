Malkist Brings Crunch, Creme and Cashback to Tantalize Taste Buds and Delight Wallets

Malkist, the beloved cracker biscuit brand renowned for its range of delicious sandwich crackers, has launched an exciting new cashback campaign offering guaranteed cashback up to Rs.100/-. To capture the essence of Malkists unique appeal, the brand has unveiled a captivating TV creative showcasing a playful father-son relationship, infused with humour to resonate with its consumers.

Exciting cashback offer with Malkist Cracker biscuits

You can indulge in the irresistible flavours of Malkist Crunchy Cracker Biscuits and enjoy big savings with guaranteed cashback up to Rs. 100, on Malkist family pack. This tempting offer is applicable on two indulgent flavours: Classic Cheese and the New Double Chocolatey. This gives you plenty of reasons to not miss out on the opportunity to share the joy of Malkist crackers with your family.

Beyond the cashback incentive, Malkist Cracker Biscuit offers a truly unique snacking experience. Each bite is a symphony of flavours, with 14 crunchy layers and cool toppings. The brands diverse range of flavours, including Cheese, Double Chocolatey, Cappuccino, and Caramelized Sugar, ensures theres something to satisfy one’s taste buds.

Sonal Dabral, Founder of Tribha, the creative consultancy behind the new creative, and also the director of the film, shared, “We decided to connect with audiences through the universal theme of the father-son relationship, using humour and curiosity to draw them into the story; demonstrating that even a 15-second promo can be engaging storytelling.”

Rituraj, Marketing Head of Mayora India, added, “Our unique Malkist cracker has been widely accepted in India, and we’re excited to introduce this cashback offer. Our goal is to have more consumers choose Malkist as an irresistible snack for their everyday craving. This campaign is designed to entertain consumers and encourage them to try Malkist.”

This campaign has been released on television and digital platforms and will be amplified through social media channels as well. View this new Malkist creative here youtu.be/B-AgEgnpKJo

Dont miss out on this limited-time offer! Visit your nearest store today and grab your Malkist Cracker Biscuit to indulge in a taste sensation while saving money.

For detailed terms and conditions of the cashback offer, visit www.malkistcashback.com.

About Malkist

Malkist is a unique sandwich cracker biscuit with 14 crunchy layers and innovative toppings such as Cheese, Double Chocolatey, Cappuccino and Caramelized Sugar. This makes Malkist delicious and truly irresistible. Malkist is loved by everyone with an active lifestyle who needs a healthy and tasty snack to keep them energized.

About Mayora India

Mayora India, a rapidly growing FMCG company, is part of the MAYORA Group headquartered in Jakarta, Indonesia. Its FMCG portfolio in India includes Kopiko in the Confectionery category; Malkist and Coffee Joy in Biscuits; Choki-Choki, GoChoco, and Beng Beng in Chocolates; and Cafe Blend in the Beverages category.

