Mall In Bengaluru Faces Backlash After Elderly Man Denied Entry for Wearing Dhoti | Watch

New Delhi: An elderly farmer was allegedly denied entry in Bengaluru’s GT World Mall on Wednesday for wearing a dhoti. Following the incident, a group of farmers protested in front of the mall. It was alleged that security at a Bengaluru mall stopped the man and denied him entry because of his attire. The incident reportedly occurred on Tuesday.

In the video, the son could be heard sharing the ordeal and showed the video of security personnel denying entry to them. The father and the son had tickets booked for a movie, according to the reports. The security personnel allegedly asked the man to change into pants to enter.

#WATCH | Karnataka: A group of farmers, along with pro-Kannada organisation, protests in front of GT World Mall in Bengaluru, alleging denial of entry to a farmer who was wearing ‘dhoti’. pic.twitter.com/dhf6LPOou4 — ANI (@ANI) July 17, 2024

According to a News18 report, the elderly man in his traditional attire told the personnel that he couldn’t change clothes as they were travelling. However, the mall supervisor maintained that it was a strict managerial policy.

Person came for watch movie in the GT mall @_PVRCinemas pic.twitter.com/GVHIvlgaDP — Basu-CA & RV (@Basappamv) July 17, 2024

BJP leader Shehzad Poonawalla attacked the Congress-led Karnataka government alleging, “Farmers are being abused and insulted for wearing Dhoti? Banned entry in a mall!”

“Karnataka CM wears a dhoti! Dhoti is our pride.. should farmer wear a tuxedo in a mall? How is Karnataka Congress allowing this? They are most anti farmer! They even increased prices of diesel & betrayed farmers. Now they are insulting farmers by denying entry in Dhoti,” Shehzad Poonawalla posted on X.











