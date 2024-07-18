Home

Mallikarjun Kharge Criticizes Modi Over Dibrugarh Express Accident, Asks PM To Take Responsibility

Four people reportedly died in the accident and dozens sustained injuries in the accident.

New Delhi: Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge on Thursday slammed Prime Minister Narendra Modi hours after 10 coaches of Chandigarh-Dibrugarh derailed in UP’s Gonda-Mankapur Section. Kharge said that PM Modi must take responsibility for the “massive lapses that have plagued the Indian Railways”. According to the

Kharge accused PM Modi of indulging in self-publicity.

“The derailment of Chandigarh-Dibrugarh Express in UP is yet another instance of how Modi Govt has systematically jeopardised Rail safety. Our deepest condolences to the families of the bereaved, and our thoughts and prayers are with the injured,” he wrote on X.

“A month ago, 11 people lost their lives when a goods train collided with the Sealdah–Agartala Kanchanjunga Express The Commissioner of Railway safety has said that the accident was “waiting to happen. Failure of automatic signal, lapses at multiple levels in managing operations, and non-availability of critical safety equipment such as walkie-talkie with the loco pilot and train manager are some of the reasons cited for collision in the probe report,” he added.

Kharge demanded that the Kavach anti-collision system be installed on all routes.

“PM Narendra Modi and his Railway Minister, who leave no opportunity for self-publicity, must take direct responsibility for the massive lapses that have plagued the Indian Railways. Our single demand –The Kavach anti-collision system should be installed expeditiously on all routes across India to ensure enhanced safety measures and prevent accidents,” he added.











