Mallikarjun Kharge ‘Rephrases UPS’, Here’s How

On Saturday, the cabinet meeting, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, approved the UPS.

New Delhi: A day after the Centre announced its approval of the Unified Pension Scheme (UPS), Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Sunday, August 25 mocked the Narendra Modi-led NDA government over what he called was a “government of U-turns” and said the ‘U’ in UPS stands for “Modi government’s U-turns.”

Mallikarjun Kharge posted on X: “Post June 4, the power of the people has prevailed over the arrogance of power of the Prime Minister. Rollback in the budget regarding long-term capital gain/indexation, sending Waqf Bill to joint parliamentary committee, rollback of broadcast bill, rollback of lateral entry.”

“We will keep ensuring accountability and protect 140 crore Indians from this despotic government,” said Kharge.

Earlier on Saturday, August 24, the cabinet meeting, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, approved the UPS which has been a long-pending demand of government employees.

The new pension scheme guarantees an assured minimum pension of Rs 10,000 per month on superannuation after a minimum of 10 years of service and it will benefit 23 lakh central government employees who joined government service after April 1, 2004.

The UPS provides an assured and minimum pension.

For this full pension or 50 per cent of pay as the pension, the eligibility service length will be 25 years. However, it would be proportionate for a lesser service period up to a minimum of 10 years of service.

On Saturday, government employees welcomed the decision and thanked PM Modi.

Incidentally, the announcement comes ahead of the assembly elections in Haryana and Jammu and Kashmir.







