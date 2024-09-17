Mallikarjun Kharge writes to PM Modi on ‘threats’ to Rahul Gandhi says, ‘control such leaders…’

Home

(Photo Credit- PTI)

New Delhi: Leader of Opposition (LoP) in the Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge has written a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi highlighting the inappropriate and threatening remarks made by leaders of the ruling BJP and its allies on Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. In the letter, Kharge pointed out the rising hostility and violent rhetoric in Indian political discourse.

In a post on X on Tuesday, Kharge said, “Narendra Modi ji, first of all, let me wish you a very happy birthday. With this, I want to draw your attention to an issue which is directly related to democracy and the Constitution of India. You would be aware that a series of highly objectionable, violent and rude statements have been made against the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi. I have to say with sadness that the violent language used by the leaders of the BJP and your alliance parties is dangerous for the future.”

“The world is shocked that the Union Minister of State for Railways, a minister from BJP-ruled Uttar Pradesh, are calling the Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha ‘number one terrorist’. An MLA from an alliance party in your government in Maharashtra is announcing a reward of Rs 11 lakh to the person who ‘cuts off the tongue’ of the Leader of the Opposition. A BJP leader and former MLA in Delhi is threatening to make his fate meet like Dadi,” said Congress president Kharge.

Kharge further said, “Indian culture is known throughout the world for non-violence, harmony and love. Our heroes established these points as standards in politics. Gandhiji had made these standards an important part of politics during the British rule itself. After independence, there has been a long history of how the ruling party and the opposition respected each other in the parliament. This worked to enhance the prestige of Indian democracy. Crores of Congress workers and leaders are very agitated and worried about this matter.”

Invoking the legacy of leaders like Mahatma Gandhi, he said, “Due to such hate-mongering forces, Father of the Nation Mahatma Gandhi, Indira Gandhi and Rajiv Gandhi had to sacrifice their lives. This political behaviour of the ruling party is the worst example in democratic history. I request and expect you to please impose restraint and discipline on your leaders.”

Kharge urged the Prime Minister to ask them to behave properly. “I trust that you will take the required action to ensure that these leaders immediately stop making such statements,” he said.











