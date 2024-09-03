Home

Kolkata Rape-Murder: Mamata Banerjee Demands Resignation of PM Modi, Amit Shah After Passing ‘Aparajita’ Bill

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee extended her support for West Bengal Criminal Laws Amendment Bill 2024 and said that the bill is being brought to secure the dignity of women and if Bengal is abused, it will have a ripple effect.

Kolkata: In a fresh war of words and allegations, West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee demanded the resignations of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union home minister Amit Shah and the chief ministers of all states. CM Mamata demanded the resignations of the leaders from where the incidents of rape and sexual abuse were reported recently. CM Mamata alleged that the leaders failed to implement effective legislations to safeguard women.

CM Mamata Banerjee said, “I had written two letters to the Prime Minister, but I did not get any reply from him, rather I got a reply from the Minister of Women and Child Development, but I also replied to her reply and informed the Prime Minister. When the Code of Justice Bill was passed in a hurry before the elections, I had said that it should not be passed in a hurry, the states were not consulted in this. I had opposed it many times as no advice was taken from the states in this regard, it should have been passed after discussing with the Rajya Sabha, the opposition, and all the parties, but this was not done. That is why today we are bringing this (bill) to secure protection for women. If Bengal is ill-treated, then it will have spillover effect.”

CM Mamata said that the way she was being humiliated, if TMC spoke about the PM and Union Health Minister, then would it be appropriate.

“I wanted this law to be passed by the centre but we are trying to fill the voids. The rapists of Bilkis were garlanded. CPM and BJP are competing today. In CPM’s rule there was no women police station,” she added. She further said that Kolkata is safe compared to other cities.

She said, “I would like to thank all my brothers and sisters and say that every day I will fight to protect the rights of girls…It is a matter of repeating history and fighting to protect girls’ rights…43 years ago on this day in 1981, the United Nations formed a committee for the ‘Convention on the Elimination of All Forms of Discrimination Against Women’ to protect the rights of women. I would like to extend greetings to all protesting for justice to the victim doctor. To the family, I would like to express my grief. We are calling for stringent punishment for the rapists. I expect everyone in the civilised society will support the bill unanimously. The society where women are not safe can never progress.”

