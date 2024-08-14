NationalPolitics

Mamata Banerjee Welcomes High Court Order Granting CBI Probe, Slams Opposition for Fuelling Protests

“We would abide by the Calcutta High Court’s order and extend all support to the CBI. We have no problem with CBI being handed over the case as we want it solved at the earliest,” Mamata Banerjee said.

RG Kar Rape-Murder Case: Mamata Banerjee Welcomes High Court Order Granting CBI Probe, Slams Opposition for Fuelling Protests

Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday welcomed the Calcutta High Court order granting a CBI probe into the alleged rape and murder of a trainee doctor at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital.

She also slammed the opposition CPI(M) and the BJP for allegedly trying to politicise the incident and fuel protests in the state, taking a cue from the student agitation in Bangladesh.

The chief minister also appealed to the protesting doctors to lift the cease work and join duties as healthcare services are badly impacted.

“We would abide by the Calcutta High Court’s order and extend all support to the CBI. We have no problem with CBI being handed over the case as we want it solved at the earliest,” she said.

The high court on Tuesday transferred the rape and murder case of the doctor to the CBI from the Kolkata Police.

“We have taken all possible actions in this case, but still, a malicious campaign is on,” she said while addressing a programme organised by the party on the eve of Independence Day.

“Abuse me as much as you want, but please don’t abuse the state,” she said.





