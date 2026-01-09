Home

I have pen drives containing evidence against Amit Shah: Mamata Banerjees big claim after ED raid

Earlier on Friday, January 9, eight MPs from the party protested outside the Ministry of Home Affairs in Delhi.

‘Evidence against Home Minister Amit Shah’

Hearing on ED’s petition postponed

What are Mamata’s 3 major points?

TMC MPs protest in Delhi

The TMC is protesting from Delhi to Kolkata against the ED raids conducted on the premises of the TMC’s IT cell chief in West Bengal on Thursday, January 8. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has also filed two FIRs against the ED and led a march in Kolkata.During this time, Mamata Banerjee claimed that she had pen drives containing evidence against Home Minister Amit Shah. She said, “The money from the coal scam reaches senior BJP leaders in Delhi. I have proof of this. If needed, I can present it to the public.” Mamata said, “The money from the coal scam was used by Suvendu Adhikari and sent to Amit Shah. I don’t usually react, but if someone provokes me, I don’t spare them.”Meanwhile, the Calcutta High Court has postponed the hearing on the ED’s petition due to the large crowd and commotion in the court premises. The petition sought the registration of an FIR against Mamata Banerjee for allegedly interfering during the raids.-An officer sitting in the Election Commission was previously the secretary of Amit Shah’s cooperation department. I have no personal objection to this, but the BJP forcibly seized power in Haryana and Bihar, and now the same attempt is being made in Bengal. -Local people are being harassed in the name of SIR (Special Intensive Revision), even the elderly and pregnant women have been harassed. Bengali speakers are being called Bangladeshis. The BJP talks about Rohingyas, but if there are Rohingyas in Assam, why wasn’t SIR implemented there? -The ED tried to steal the party’s data and strategy during the raid. I went to the spot during the ED’s action yesterday and did nothing wrong.Earlier on Friday, January 9, eight MPs from the party protested outside the Ministry of Home Affairs in Delhi. Derek O’Brien, Mahua Moitra, and Kirti Azad were seen raising slogans. A scuffle broke out during the protest, and some MPs even fell to the ground. The police detained the MPs at 10 AM and released them at 12 PM.