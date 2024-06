Home

News

‘Bills Passed In Authoritarian Manner When 146 Opposition MPs Were Suspended’: Mamata Seeks Fresh Parliamentary Review Of New Criminal Laws

Mamata Banerjee said the significant legislative changes should be placed before the newly elected Parliament for fresh deliberation and scrutiny.

Advertise here To book Call 6291968677

Image: India.com/ANI

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has sought deferring the implementation of the new criminal laws which are set to come into force on July 1, asserting that these laws were passed in an “authoritarian manner” and without any debate as majority of opposition MPs had been suspended when the three bills were passed in the Lok Sabha.

The Trinamool Congress wrote a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, urging him to defer the implementation of the three “hurriedly passed” criminal laws to allow the Parliament to review them afresh.

She said the three laws, – The Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNA) 2023, The Bharatiya Sakhsya Act (BSA) 2023, and The Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) 2023– which would replace the Indian Penal Code (IPC), were passed in Lok Sabha at a time when 146 MPs had been suspended.

“The outgoing government of yours had passed these three critical bills unilaterally, and with absolutely no debate. That day, almost 100 members of the Lok Sabha had been suspended and a total 146 MPs of the both Houses were thrown out of Parliament,” Banerjee said.

“The Bills were passed in an authoritarian manner in that dark hour of democracy. Matter deserves review now,” she said.

“I urge your esteemed office now to consider at least a deferment of the implementation date. Reasons are two-fold: ethical, and practical,” the TMC chief said.

Banerjee said the significant legislative changes should be placed before the newly elected Parliament for fresh deliberation and scrutiny.

“Given the wide-ranging reservations expressed in the public domain regarding the hurriedly passed new laws, fresh Parliamentary review of these attempts would demonstrate a commitment to democratic principles…This approach would afford the newly elected people’s representatives an opportunity to thoroughly examine the proposed,” she said.

The West Bengal CM said the request for postponement also stems from a pragmatic assessment of the challenges and preparatory work required for a smooth transition, particularly concerning the training of law enforcement personnel and judicial officers.

“Any far-reaching legal change requires meticulous groundwork beforehand to ensure effective enforcement and administration and we do not have any reason to avert such homework,” she said.

“I humbly request you to consider our appeal for a deferment of the implementation of The Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNA) 2023, The Bharatiya Sakhsya Adhiniyam (BSA) 2023, and The Bhartiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) 2023,” she said.

“We believe this postponement will enable a renewed Parliamentary review/mandate, reinforce public trust in the legal system, and uphold the rule of law in our beloved country,” Banerjee added.

The three new criminal laws will come into force from July 1, Union Law and Justice minister Arjun Ram Meghwal has said.

(With PTI inputs)