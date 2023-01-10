Man Along With Wife and Son Found Dead At Their Vadodara Residence; Police Suspect Suicide

The bodies have been sent for postmortem and action will be taken based on the report.

A man was found hanging & the bodies of his wife and son were found in a room of their house in Vadodara yesterday

Vadodara: A man along with his wife and son were found dead yesterday in Gujarat’s Vadodara. The man was found hanging while the bodies of his wife and son were found in a room of their house, DCP Yashpal Jaganiya said. Prima facie, from the scribble on the wall and note found on the phone, it appears they were facing financial difficulties, he added.

The deceased man has been identified as Pritish Mistry. He was found hanging from the hook of the ceiling fan, while the bodies of his wife Snehal, 32, and son were on the floor and bed, respectively, of a room in their house, Inspector SA Gohil of Panigate police station said.

“From a scribble on the wall, it appears Pritesh was facing financial difficulties and took the extreme step as he was unable to repay loans. He has scribbled that he had taken loans from banks and non-banking financial companies and did not see any other way out,” he said.

“Prima facie, it appears the man and woman committed suicide after killing their son. It is likely the woman also died of hanging as a mark has been found on her neck. However, the exact cause of death will be known after we get the post-mortem report,” Mr Gohil added.

“A suicide note in the mobile phone will be retrieved with the help of the forensic sciences laboratory (FSL),” he added.

(With inputs from PTI)




