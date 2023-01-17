Man Asks ChatGPT To Write Leave Of Absence In Tharoor’s Style And The Result Is Gold!
New Delhi: Shashi Tharoor’s impeccable vocabulary of the English language is quite popular on social media. He often manages to perplex the internet with rarely-used and difficult-to-pronounce English words. With this in mind, Twitter user Nishanth Vijayan asked artificial intelligence (AI)-driven chatbot called ChatGPT to write leave of absense in Tharoor’s style. The result was pure gold!
“I know everyone’s tired of ChatGPT screenshots, but this is legit GOLD. Prompt: ‘Write a paragraph explaining my leave of absence tomorrow at work, due to ‘not feeling the vibes’, in the style of Shashi Tharoor’,” Vijayan wrote in the post. He also shared a screenshot of what ChatGPT’s response.
“As I sit here, staring at the clock ticking away in an obdurate manner, I am filled with a sense of trepidation. The vibes, dear colleagues, are not quite right today. The air is thick with an intangible malaise, a feeling of disquiet that permeates my very being. I fear that if I were to step into the office tomorrow, I would be like a fish out of water, floundering in a sea of ennui. And so, it is with a heavy heart that I must inform you all that I shall be taking a leave of absence tomorrow. I implore you to understand my predicament, for the vibes are a fickle mistress and one never knows when they may take a turn for the worse. Farewell, my friends, and do take care,” the result created by the chatbox read.
Shashi Tharoor had retweeted Vijayan’s post and shared his response. But, there’s a catch. He casually threw in another rarely-used word – ‘Jejune’.
“Hilarious. But I really can’t see myself writing anything so jejune!”
