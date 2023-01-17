Home

Viral

Man Asks ChatGPT To Write Leave Of Absence In Tharoor’s Style And The Result Is Gold!

Twitter user Nishanth Vijayan asked artificial intelligence (AI)-driven chatbot called ChatGPT to write leave of absense in Tharoor’s style and the result was pure gold!

Shashi Tharoor responsed to ChatGPT’s reply on ‘Tharoor’s style of writing’ for leave of absence.

New Delhi: Shashi Tharoor’s impeccable vocabulary of the English language is quite popular on social media. He often manages to perplex the internet with rarely-used and difficult-to-pronounce English words. With this in mind, Twitter user Nishanth Vijayan asked artificial intelligence (AI)-driven chatbot called ChatGPT to write leave of absense in Tharoor’s style. The result was pure gold!

“I know everyone’s tired of ChatGPT screenshots, but this is legit GOLD. Prompt: ‘Write a paragraph explaining my leave of absence tomorrow at work, due to ‘not feeling the vibes’, in the style of Shashi Tharoor’,” Vijayan wrote in the post. He also shared a screenshot of what ChatGPT’s response.

“As I sit here, staring at the clock ticking away in an obdurate manner, I am filled with a sense of trepidation. The vibes, dear colleagues, are not quite right today. The air is thick with an intangible malaise, a feeling of disquiet that permeates my very being. I fear that if I were to step into the office tomorrow, I would be like a fish out of water, floundering in a sea of ennui. And so, it is with a heavy heart that I must inform you all that I shall be taking a leave of absence tomorrow. I implore you to understand my predicament, for the vibes are a fickle mistress and one never knows when they may take a turn for the worse. Farewell, my friends, and do take care,” the result created by the chatbox read.

Shashi Tharoor had retweeted Vijayan’s post and shared his response. But, there’s a catch. He casually threw in another rarely-used word – ‘Jejune’.

See Post Here

“Hilarious. But I really can’t see myself writing anything so jejune!”

Hilarious. But I really can’t see myself writing anything so jejune! https://t.co/C7jFjX0tSo — Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) January 16, 2023

What are your thoughts on this? Do you think the response was ‘jejune’? Tell us in the comments section below!



