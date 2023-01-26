Home

Man Beaten To Death For Failing To Pay Electricity Bill Of Rs 3,000 In Gurugram

Gurugram: The four accused had brutally thrashed Kumar with sticks on Tuesday, and left him outside his house. (Representational Image)

New Delhi: A man died at a hospital after he was allegedly thrashed by four men over Rs 3,000 in Gurugram’s Ghoshgarh village. Police said the victim, Inder Kumar, ran a grocery shop from his house in the village.

The four accused had brutally thrashed Kumar with sticks on Tuesday, and left him outside his house. He died during treatment on Wednesday night. The deceased’s father, Deepchand, told the police that four days ago, a person named Sagar Yadav from the same village had given Kumar Rs 19,000 to pay his electricity bill. However, Kumar spent Rs 3,000 out of it and failed to pay the bill, according to a report by news agency IANS.

On Monday, Yadav came to their house and took the remaining Rs 16,000 and gave Kumar an ultimatum to return the remaining amount at the earliest. It is alleged that Yadav had called the victim on Tuesday evening, and after about an hour, he along with three others left Kumar outside his in an injured state.

The victim reportedly disclosed the names of Yadav, Azad, Mukesh and Hitesh, all from the same village, to his father, alleging that they beat him with sticks.

Kumar was rushed to a hospital in Pataudi for treatment, from where he was shifted to the Gurugram General Hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries late on Wednesday evening.

“The body has been handed over to the family after autopsy. The accused are absconding, but a police team is conducting raids to arrest them,” Subhash Boken, spokesperson of Gurugram police, was quoted as saying in the report.

The police has registered an FIR against the four accused based on the complaint filed by the victim’s father. The accused are yet to be arrested.



