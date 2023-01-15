Man Beheads Wife Lover After Finding Them In Compromising Position In Jharkhand; Arrested

Home

Man Beheads Wife’s Lover After Finding Them In Compromising Position In Jharkhand; Arrested

The accused has been identified as Vishwanath Sundi and he has been arrested by the police and an investigation has been initiated into the matter.

Ranchi: A case of gruesome murder came to light in Jharkhand’s Lonjo village on Friday night when a man, who is a resident of the village, chopped off the head of his wife’s lover after seeing them together in a compromising position. The accused has been identified as Vishwanath Sundi and he has been arrested by the police and an investigation has been initiated into the matter.

The accused was suspicious of his wife’s illicit affair with Shyamlal Hembram, a resident of nearby Segaisai village. His suspicion proved right on Friday night as he caught his wife red-handed with Hembram in a compromising position, India Today reported.

Sundi, in a fit of anger, started thrashing Hembram, dragged him and tied him to a tree. He then took an axe and chopped off his head. Hembram died on the spot.

Sonuva police station in-charge Sohan Lal arrived in Lonjo village on Saturday morning along with other police personnel and arrested Vishwanath Sundi. The police also recovered Shyamlal’s body and the axe used to decapitate him.

The body has been sent for an autopsy and an investigation has been initiated into the matter.



