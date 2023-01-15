Man Beheads Wife Lover After Finding Them In Compromising Position In Jharkhand; Arrested
The accused has been identified as Vishwanath Sundi and he has been arrested by the police and an investigation has been initiated into the matter.
Ranchi: A case of gruesome murder came to light in Jharkhand’s Lonjo village on Friday night when a man, who is a resident of the village, chopped off the head of his wife’s lover after seeing them together in a compromising position. The accused has been identified as Vishwanath Sundi and he has been arrested by the police and an investigation has been initiated into the matter.
The accused was suspicious of his wife’s illicit affair with Shyamlal Hembram, a resident of nearby Segaisai village. His suspicion proved right on Friday night as he caught his wife red-handed with Hembram in a compromising position, India Today reported.
Sundi, in a fit of anger, started thrashing Hembram, dragged him and tied him to a tree. He then took an axe and chopped off his head. Hembram died on the spot.
Sonuva police station in-charge Sohan Lal arrived in Lonjo village on Saturday morning along with other police personnel and arrested Vishwanath Sundi. The police also recovered Shyamlal’s body and the axe used to decapitate him.
The body has been sent for an autopsy and an investigation has been initiated into the matter.
Published Date: January 15, 2023 9:32 AM IST
Share this:
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
More Stories
20 Delhi-Bound Trains Delayed Amid Coldwave And Foggy Conditions. Check List Here
[ad_1] Home News Delhi20 Delhi-Bound Trains Delayed Amid Coldwave And Foggy Conditions. Check List Here Around 20 Delhi-bound trains were...
When, Where, And How to Watch Ind vs Eng Hockey World Cup Match Online, on TV, Mobile
[ad_1] Home SportsIndia vs England Live Streaming: When, Where, And How to Watch Ind vs Eng Hockey World Cup 2023...
Sidharth Malhotra Breaks Silence on People Comparing Mission Majnu With Salman Khan Ek Tha Tiger
[ad_1] Home EntertainmentSidharth Malhotra Breaks Silence on People Comparing Mission Majnu With Salman Khan’s Ek Tha Tiger Sidharth Malhotra Says...
Ravindra Jadeja INJURED? Reason Why Allrounder’s Not in India’s Squad For New Zealand Series Despite Passing Fitness Test at NCA
[ad_1] Home SportsRavindra Jadeja INJURED? Reason Why Allrounder’s Not in India’s Squad For New Zealand Series Despite Passing Fitness Test...
Local Train Services Of THESE Routes Affected Today. Check Timings, Other Details Here
[ad_1] Home MaharashtraMumbai Mega Block: Local Train Services Of THESE Routes Affected Today. Check Timings, Other Details Here Mumbai's local...
Jojoba Oil Benefits: Want Glowing Skin And Soft Hair? Include Jojoba Oil In Your Beauty Regime Today
[ad_1] Home Video GalleryJojoba Oil Benefits: Want Glowing Skin And Soft Hair? Include Jojoba Oil In Your Beauty Regime Today...
Average Rating