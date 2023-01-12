Home

Karnataka

Man Breaches Security Of PM Modi To Give Him Garland, Pulled Away by Guards In Karnataka’s Hubballi | Watch

The visuals showed PM Modi taking the garland from the young man and placing it on the bonnet of his car.

PM Modi’s security was breached in Karnataka’s Hubballi on Thursday.

Hubballi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, while holding a roadshow in Karnataka’s Hubballi, was approached by a young man to offer him a garland. The young man in the crowd breached the security cover of PM Modi to give him a garland. However, the man was pulled away by the security personnel and the situation was brought under control quickly.

In the video, shared by news agency ANI, the man who was carrying a garland broke the security cordon and rushed to PM Modi apparently to felicitate him.

The visuals showed PM Modi taking the garland from the young man and placing it on the bonnet of his car.

The incident happened when PM Modi on Thursday took out a roadshow just before inaugurating the National Youth Festival and he was accorded a warm welcome by enthusiastic people who lined up on both sides of the road.

PM Modi’s Security Breached: Watch Video

#WATCH | Karnataka: A young man breaches security cover of PM Modi to give him a garland, pulled away by security personnel, during his roadshow in Hubballi. (Source: DD) pic.twitter.com/NRK22vn23S — ANI (@ANI) January 12, 2023

Standing on the ‘running board’ of his moving car, PM Modi waved at the crowd, many of whom were seen chanting ‘Modi, Modi’ and ‘Bharat Mata ki Jai’ slogans.

At some places, people showered flower petals as his cavalcade passed through the stretch slowly.

PM Modi will later in the day inaugurate the National Youth Festival at Railway Sports Ground, on the occasion of the birth anniversary of Swami Vivekananda.

According to officials, the festival is held every year to provide exposure to talented youth at the national level, along with galvanising them towards nation building. It brings diverse cultures from all parts of the country on a common platform and unites the participants in the spirit of ‘Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat’, they said, adding that the theme of this year’s festival is ‘Viksit Yuva – Viksit Bharat’.

More than 30,000 youth are expected to attend the inaugural function where the Prime Minister will share his vision with them.

During the five-day event, over 7,500 youth delegates from all over India get together to engage in different learning activities.



