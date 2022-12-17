Man Chops Off Aunt’s Body Into Pieces, Dumps Parts Near Delhi Highway; Arrested

The accused, after killing his aunty, informed the police that she was missing and also started looking for her along with other relatives.

Identified as Anuj Sharma alias Achitya Govind Das (33), the accused was arrested on Thursday, police said.

However, police got suspicious of him and interrogated him, following which he revealed that he bludgeoned his aunt to death with a hammer on December 11.

Sharma had been associated with ‘Hare Krishna’ movement for the last seven-eight years. However, a spokesperson of the organisation in Jaipur said Sharma was not active for the past one year after the death of his mother.

Sharma had informed the police on the night of December 11 that his aunt Saroj Sharma (65) had gone to the temple in the morning and was missing since then.

During the probe, it was found that his statements were misleading, following which his activities were monitored, police said.

While checking the CCTV footage, he was found leaving his house with a suitcase. A relative had seen him cleaning blood stains near the kitchen of the house, police said.

Subsequently, Anuj Sharma was detained on December 13. During questioning, he confessed to have murdered his aunt by hitting her head with a hammer, police said.

(With inputs from PTI)




