The incident took place when the woman was on her way home. In her dying declaration, she stated that the assailants had been chasing her when she was returning from the market.

Bihar Shocker: Man Chops Off Woman’s Breasts, Hands at Crowded Market in Bhagalpur

Bhagalpur/Bihar: In a case similar to the horrific Shraddha Walker murder in Delhi’s Mehrauli, a woman was killed and her body parts were chopped off in a crowded market by assailants. The deceased has been identified as Neelam Devi. She succumbed to her injuries at the Jawaharlal Nehru Government Hospital here.

The incident took place when the woman was on her way home. In her dying declaration, she stated that the assailants had been chasing her when she was returning from the market. Then suddenly, a man identified as Mohammad Shakil hit her on the head, and back. Later his four other accomplices chopped her both hands, breasts, gouged eyes and other body parts, said reports.

Meanwhile, police handed over the body to the family members after postmortem examination. Speaking to Free Press Journal, Rajkumar Prasad, station house officer of Pirpainti police station said that they have arrested an accused, however four others are absconding.

He added that the doctors at the hospital confirmed that the woman’s was chopped at several points, including both ears, both breasts, legs and arms.



