Man Climbs Tree To Save Himself From Bear, Viral Video Will Give You Goosebumps. Watch

Viral Video Today: Bears are considered by many wildlife biologists to be one of the most intelligent land animals of North America. They possess the largest and most convoluted brains relative to the size of any land mammal. A black bear's attack can be fatal but being around humans, they have become adaptable and tolerant.

A video is going viral where a black bear can be seen trying to attack a man. The clip shows a man climbing a tree and being stuck there as the bear is also climbing the same tree after him to maul him to death. The video was filmed by a passerby from his car. However, the driver could not be seen helping the man by honking or getting out of the car, as he could not put himself in danger and be killed by the bear instead.

It is unclear what happens next but the man's chances of surviving do not look good as bears can climb trees better than people. The video was shared on Instagram by the user 'videozaman1'. It has received 1.6 million views and 43k likes. A user commented, "The hunter is now the prey." Another shocked user wrote, "Omg."

WATCH THE VIRAL VIDEO OF BEAR CLIMBING TREE TO ATTACK MAN HERE:

Hope the man survived!