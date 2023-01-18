Man Dancing At Wedding Dies After Collapsing, Incident Caught on Camera

The video shows Sachan falling down while dancing with a group, surrounded by a band beating drums.
Bhopal: In a shocking incident, a 32-year-old man collapsed and passed away while dancing at a wedding ceremony. The incident took place in Madhya Pradesh’s Rewa district on Tuesday night. Reports say the man suffered a cardiac arrest.
According to a NDTV report, Abhay Sachan is a resident of Uttar Pradesh’s Kanpur district and had come to Rewa for the wedding. The video shows Sachan falling down while dancing with a group, surrounded by a band beating drums.
He was taken to a local hospital, where doctors said he was brought dead. The family is devastated. They said the wedding ceremony has turned into mourning.
Published Date: January 18, 2023 7:27 PM IST
