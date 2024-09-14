Man dies while eating idli in Palakkad, here’s what happened

Home

Man dies while eating idli during Onam celebrations in Palakkad, Kerala, here’s what happened

A case for unnatural death was registered by the Walayar Police.

(Representational image: vaya.in)

Palakkad: Onam celebrations turned fatal for a 49-year-old man as he died after choking on idlis during an eating contest at Walayar near Palakkad on Saturday, 14 September 2024.

The idli eating contest was held as part of Onam celebrations, police said.

The competition was organised by a local club, they said.

“The deceased, Suresh, choked on the idlis while taking part in the competition and the onlookers tried to save him and somehow took out the idli,” police said.

However, he died soon after he was taken to a nearby hospital, police added.

Meanwhile, according to Chullimada ward member Minmini R, Suresh tried to gobble down three idlis together when he showed signs of distress. He was immediately rushed to a nearby private hospital, from where he was shifted to another hospital at Walayar, where he was declared dead. The body is being kept at the hospital for post-mortem, reports www.onmanorama.com.

Onam is an annual harvest and cultural festival celebrated by the people of Kerala.

This year, Onam will be celebrated from 6 September to 15 September, with the main Onam day, Thiruvonam, falling on Sunday, 15 September.

(With PTI inputs)











