Man Found Dead Inside Train Travelling From Pathankot To Udhampur

A 70-year-old man was allegedly found dead inside a train in Jammu and Kashmir’s Samba district.

The unidentified man was found dead in the Diesel Multiple Unit (DMU) train, travelling from Pathankot to Udhampur.

The unidentified man was found dead in the Diesel Multiple Unit (DMU) train, travelling from Pathankot to Udhampur, at the Samba Railway Station, an official of the Government Railway Police was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.

The offical said the body was shifted to district hospital Samba for post-mortem and identification.

Preliminary investigation suggested that the man had died of natural causes, the official said.

