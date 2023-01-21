Man Getting Pedicure Laughs Hysterically And Then Its ROFL LOL All Around Watch Viral Video
The 24-second clip is all about fun and laughter and you better not miss it.
Viral Video: It is always recommended that one should take good care of self-hygiene and general well-being. This also includes a bit of self-indulgence and going for some good massage, aromatherapy, and getting a cosmetic treatment like a manicure and pedicure. Also, it has been noticed that now more men are going for these procedures to look dapper and elegant and this is not confined to the young but has caught well with the seniors as well.
One video that is going viral on social media shows that moment where a middle-aged gentleman is getting a pedicure done at a salon. The moment the woman carrying out the procedure starts scrubbing the sole of his foot, he just bursts out laughing, in all probability because of the tickle he felt from the scrub. He just goes on and laughs hysterically and other customers join him. One of them even records him through her phone. Not to be left behind, the professional who is giving the pedicure also joins the laughter club. It is shared on Twitter by @Fun_Entertement with the caption, “OMG 🤣🤣😂😂 this is hilarious 😂”
The 24-second clip is all about fun and laughter and you better not miss it.
WATCH IT RIGHT HERE
OMG 🤣🤣😂😂 this is hilarious 😂 pic.twitter.com/E2Fb9TXKTg
— Fun/Entertainment (@Fun_Entertement) January 20, 2023
These small moments are much very valuable and well-spent. After all, life is about spreading happiness.
Published Date: January 21, 2023 11:21 PM IST
Share this:
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
More Stories
Jaipur Literature Festival Day 3 Saw A Confluence Of History, Language And Translations
[ad_1] Home News IndiaJaipur Literature Festival Day 3 Saw A Confluence Of History, Language And Translations Jaipur Literature festival 2023:...
Tamil Nadu To Cut Liquor Sale Timings By 30 Mins? Deets Here
[ad_1] Home Tamil NaduTamil Nadu To Cut Liquor Sale Timings By 30 Mins? Deets Here The liquor sale timings in...
Disha Patani Maximises Hotness in Sexy See-Through Bodycon Rose Gold Dress, See Pics
[ad_1] Home EntertainmentDisha Patani Maximises Hotness in Sexy See-Through Bodycon Rose Gold Dress, See Pics Disha Patani looks stunning as...
Day 3 Of Jaipur Literature Festival 2023 Features A Gamut of Ideas
[ad_1] Home RajasthanDay 3 Of Jaipur Literature Festival 2023 Features A Gamut of Ideas The third day of the multi-faceted...
First Made-In-India Intranasal COVID Vaccine To Be Launched On Republic Day
[ad_1] Home News IndiaFirst Made-In-India Intranasal COVID Vaccine To Be Launched On Republic Day | Check Price, Other Details Here...
Viral Video Robot Fails To Complete Simple Task Falls Face Down Raising Questions On Machine Power AI WATCH
[ad_1] Home ViralViral Video: Robot Fails To Complete Simple Task, Falls Face Down Raising Questions On Machine Power, AI |...
Average Rating