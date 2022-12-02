Man Gives Thande Thande Paani Ka Bath To Venomous Snake. Watch

The man can be seen fearlessly washing the snake’s body as if he’s giving a bath to a puppy.

Sanp Ka Video

Snake Viral Video: It is a well-known fact that women tend to outlive men. The numbers don’t lie, women live about 5% longer than men. This case shows one of the reasons why women tend to live longer than men. And no, it has nothing to do with biological differences. Men just tend to put themselves in danger a lot more than women and this video proves that as a man was seen giving a bath to a deadly snake.

The video was shared on Instagram by the page ‘sakhtlogg’ with the following text: “6969th reason why women live than men”. “Thande thande pani se nahana chahiye,” the caption said. The clip shows a man bathing what looks like his pet snake in a bathroom. He takes a bucket and water, then starts pouring water on the venomous snake’s head with a mug.

The man can be seen fearlessly washing the snake’s body as if he’s giving a bath to a puppy. He thoroughly washes the snake’s body and at one point, the snake tries to bite the mug. The clip has received 43k views and 1,700 likes. It left netizens stunned that the man was not scared of being bitten by the poisonous snake at all. “Wow verry dangerous,” a user commented.

WATCH THE VIRAL VIDEO OF MAN GIVING BATH TO VENOMOUS SNAKE HERE:

HERE ARE THE TOP 5 VIRAL VIDEOS OF THE DAY:



