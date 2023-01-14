Man Hit, Dragged On Car Bonnet In Delhi Rajouri Garden. Horrific Video Emerges

Home

Honking Feud Turns Ugly: Man Hit, Dragged On Car’s Bonnet In Delhi’s Rajouri Garden. Horrific Video Emerges

The incident got captured on the CCTV nearby and the video has gone viral on social media.

New Delhi: A heated argument between two men over honking took an ugly turn as the car rider got so riled up at the situation that he hit the other party and dragged him for half a km on the car’s bonnet in Delhi’s Rajouri Garden area. The incident got captured on the CCTV nearby and the video has gone viral on social media. The fight broke over honking in the area and it took a very serious turn when the man, in a fit of anger drove his car towards the other party and then continued to drag him for over half a km on his car’s bonnet.

Watch: Man Dragged On Car’s Bonnet In Delhi’s Rajouri Garden

#WATCH | A man was dragged on car’s bonnet in Delhi’s Rajouri Garden(12.01) An incident of road rage occured that led to incident shown in video. Case registered under IPC sec 279, 323, 341, 308. Accused identified, being interrogated: Delhi Police (Visuals confirmed by Police) pic.twitter.com/RdVGuU7QXL — ANI (@ANI) January 14, 2023

Delhi Police Launch Investigation Into The Matter

Seeing the seriousness of the matter, the police swung into action and nabbed the accused and he is being currently interrogated. The accused was traced by the number of the car. A case has been registered under IPC sec 279, 323, 341, and 308. Along with this, information is also being collected about the victim.



