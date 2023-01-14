Man Hit, Dragged On Car Bonnet In Delhi Rajouri Garden. Horrific Video Emerges
The incident got captured on the CCTV nearby and the video has gone viral on social media.
New Delhi: A heated argument between two men over honking took an ugly turn as the car rider got so riled up at the situation that he hit the other party and dragged him for half a km on the car’s bonnet in Delhi’s Rajouri Garden area. The incident got captured on the CCTV nearby and the video has gone viral on social media. The fight broke over honking in the area and it took a very serious turn when the man, in a fit of anger drove his car towards the other party and then continued to drag him for over half a km on his car’s bonnet.
Watch: Man Dragged On Car’s Bonnet In Delhi’s Rajouri Garden
#WATCH | A man was dragged on car’s bonnet in Delhi’s Rajouri Garden(12.01)
An incident of road rage occured that led to incident shown in video. Case registered under IPC sec 279, 323, 341, 308. Accused identified, being interrogated: Delhi Police
(Visuals confirmed by Police) pic.twitter.com/RdVGuU7QXL
— ANI (@ANI) January 14, 2023
Delhi Police Launch Investigation Into The Matter
Seeing the seriousness of the matter, the police swung into action and nabbed the accused and he is being currently interrogated. The accused was traced by the number of the car. A case has been registered under IPC sec 279, 323, 341, and 308. Along with this, information is also being collected about the victim.
Published Date: January 14, 2023 5:13 PM IST
Updated Date: January 14, 2023 5:20 PM IST
Share this:
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
More Stories
‘Naatu Naatu’ Composer MM Keeravani Gets Praised by Mahesh Bhatt: ‘Thank You For Making us Proud’
[ad_1] Home Entertainment‘Naatu Naatu’ Composer MM Keeravani Gets Praised by Mahesh Bhatt: ‘Thank You For Making us Proud’ 'Naatu Naatu'...
Polar Bear Or Mountain Goat Answer To The Viral Video Is Right Here Watch
[ad_1] Home ViralPolar Bear Or Mountain Goat? Answer To The Viral Video Is Right Here | Watch The mountain goat...
New Zealand Start Their Campaign With 3-1 Win Over Chile
[ad_1] Home SportsHockey World Cup: New Zealand Start Their Campaign With 3-1 Win Over Chile New Zealand are ranked 9th...
How To Store Perfumes Like A Pro
[ad_1] A symbol on the bottom of most perfume bottles will indicate the lifespan of the product once opened, and...
SSC CGL 2023 Registration to Begin From April 1; Apply Online at ssc.nic.in
[ad_1] Home EducationSSC CGL 2023 Registration to Begin From April 1; Apply Online at ssc.nic.in SSC CGL Registration 2023: Interested...
NIFT 2023 Admit Card Soon at niftadmissions.in; Check Exam Date, Steps to Download Hall Ticket
[ad_1] Home EducationNIFT 2023 Admit Card Soon at niftadmissions.in; Check Exam Date, Steps to Download Hall Ticket NIFT 2023 Admit...
Average Rating