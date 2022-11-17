Thursday, November 17, 2022
HomeNationalMan Jumps From 6th Floor Of Mumbai
National

Man Jumps From 6th Floor Of Mumbai

admin
By admin
0
41


Mumbai: Everyday new cases, incidences take the nation with surprise. again, one such incident surfaced in Mumbai on Thursday when a man jumped from the  6th floor of Mantralaya (the administrative h

Video: Man Jumps From 6th Floor Of Mumbai's Mantralaya Building, Lands On Safety Net
Video: Man Jumps From 6th Floor Of Mumbai’s Mantralaya Building, Lands On Safety Net

Mumbai: Everyday new cases, incidences take the nation with surprise. again, one such incident surfaced in Mumbai on Thursday when a man jumped from the  6th floor of Mantralaya (the administrative headquarters of Maharashtra govt in Mumbai). He landed on the safety net installed in the building and was further rescued by the police.

WATCH: MAN JUMPS FROM MUMBAI’S ADMIN BUIDLING

He was lying on the net for a long time. In one of the videos, it can be heard that people are trying to probe why he jumped. The man claimed that his girlfriend was raped. While Uddhav was the CM, a letter was written four times, but nothing was done to punish the accuser. After rescuing the man, the police have taken him in for further investigation.

Topics




Published Date: November 17, 2022 3:55 PM IST





Source link

Previous article
Man Pick Up Snake, Gets Bitten Twice. Netizens Say Kiss Kyu Nahi Karleta
Next article
After strong Gilas showing, Kai Sotto helps Adelaide 36ers to victory
admin
adminhttps://www.thetimesofbengal.com
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Most Popular

Load more
.

Recent Comments

National

Man Jumps From 6th Floor Of Mumbai

admin
By admin
0
41


Mumbai: Everyday new cases, incidences take the nation with surprise. again, one such incident surfaced in Mumbai on Thursday when a man jumped from the  6th floor of Mantralaya (the administrative h

Video: Man Jumps From 6th Floor Of Mumbai's Mantralaya Building, Lands On Safety Net
Video: Man Jumps From 6th Floor Of Mumbai’s Mantralaya Building, Lands On Safety Net

Mumbai: Everyday new cases, incidences take the nation with surprise. again, one such incident surfaced in Mumbai on Thursday when a man jumped from the  6th floor of Mantralaya (the administrative headquarters of Maharashtra govt in Mumbai). He landed on the safety net installed in the building and was further rescued by the police.

WATCH: MAN JUMPS FROM MUMBAI’S ADMIN BUIDLING

He was lying on the net for a long time. In one of the videos, it can be heard that people are trying to probe why he jumped. The man claimed that his girlfriend was raped. While Uddhav was the CM, a letter was written four times, but nothing was done to punish the accuser. After rescuing the man, the police have taken him in for further investigation.

Topics




Published Date: November 17, 2022 3:55 PM IST





Source link

Previous article
Man Pick Up Snake, Gets Bitten Twice. Netizens Say Kiss Kyu Nahi Karleta
Next article
After strong Gilas showing, Kai Sotto helps Adelaide 36ers to victory
admin
adminhttps://www.thetimesofbengal.com
RELATED ARTICLES

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Eastern India's Top Digital Media serving for the Nation. For Direct contact

Contact us: thetimesofbengal@gmail.com

FOLLOW US

© Copyright Protected & All rights reserved to The Times of Bengal.Facing a problem call 6291968677