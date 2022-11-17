Mumbai: Everyday new cases, incidences take the nation with surprise. again, one such incident surfaced in Mumbai on Thursday when a man jumped from the 6th floor of Mantralaya (the administrative h

Video: Man Jumps From 6th Floor Of Mumbai’s Mantralaya Building, Lands On Safety Net

Mumbai: Everyday new cases, incidences take the nation with surprise. again, one such incident surfaced in Mumbai on Thursday when a man jumped from the 6th floor of Mantralaya (the administrative headquarters of Maharashtra govt in Mumbai). He landed on the safety net installed in the building and was further rescued by the police.

WATCH: MAN JUMPS FROM MUMBAI’S ADMIN BUIDLING

#WATCH | Man jumps from the 6th floor of Mantralaya (the administrative headquarters of Maharashtra govt in Mumbai), lands in safety net installed in the building; man rescued, police investigation underway Details awaited. pic.twitter.com/thfCABXoaS — ANI (@ANI) November 17, 2022

He was lying on the net for a long time. In one of the videos, it can be heard that people are trying to probe why he jumped. The man claimed that his girlfriend was raped. While Uddhav was the CM, a letter was written four times, but nothing was done to punish the accuser. After rescuing the man, the police have taken him in for further investigation.

