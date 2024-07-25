Home

Man Jumps Off Atal Setu In Mumbai, Search On; Watch Full Video Over Here

Man Jumps Off Atal Setu In Mumbai

A 38-year-old engineer, under stress due to financial worries, allegedly jumped off the Atal Setu trans-harbour bridge here on Wednesday afternoon, police said, according to the PTI report.

Search was on for him, said an official late in the evening.

K Shriniwas, resident of Dombivli, jumped into the sea after parking his car on the Nhava Sheva end of the Mumbai Trans Harbour Link (also known as Atal Setu) around 12.30 pm, he said.

Young guy jumps from Atal Setu #MumbaiRains pic.twitter.com/Qcq9gBwnxe — Virally Post (@virallypost) July 25, 2024

B.Tech Engineer Wife’s Statement

According to the Free Press Journal report, he was a B.Tech engineer, Srinivas was earlier in Kuwait and had come back in the year 2023. He had joined the Lodha group for a brief period. Then, he also started taking electrical contracts along with a partner. According to the statement to the police by his wife, Srinivas had attempted to take his life while he was in Kuwait as well but he had received timely help. Srinivas had last spoken to a relative on Tuesday night but he sounded normal is what was told to the police, claimed the same report.

Search Operation Underway

Navi Mumbai Police has launched a search for him with Atal Setu rescue teams, coastal police and local fishermen, the official added.

Shriniwas, who left his residence around 11.30 pm last night, had spoken to his wife and four-year-old daughter over phone hours before taking the drastic step, the official said.

As per his family, he was facing a serious financial problem.

Earlier, he had attempted suicide by drinking a floor cleaner liquid while working in Kuwait in 2023, the official said.

