Home

News

Man Jumps Off From Floating Car; Another Person Gets Stuck Inside Vehicle

After heavy rains in Maharashtra, horrific videos have come out from the state, wherein people are stuck at different places or vehicles.

Advertise here To book Call 6291968677

It has been raining heavily in Maharashtra since the last few days. After which, many accidents have occured in different parts of the state. In some of the incidents people were seen floating in waterfalls, whereas in other incidents vehicles were submerged in the water. Similarly one more such accident has come into the light, wherein two men can be seen stuck into the car floating into the river.

#WATCH : A video from Chandrapur in Maharashtra shows a car floating in fast-flowing water. Two young men were in the car, and one of them is seen jumping out of it.#chandrapur #Maharashtra pic.twitter.com/77cWgIcyKs — Pune Pulse (@pulse_pune) July 29, 2024

Video Credit: @pulse_pune

The car driver tried to drive his car in the current flood. But a car was swept away by a stream in Lal Peth area of Chandrapur In Mahrashtra. The incident happened over the river Zharpat flowing through the city. Water was flowing over a small bridge of the river Zharpat near the crematorium connecting Vekoli Mahakali Kalri. A car driver was trying to cross the bridge through the flowing water. However, due to the strong current of water, the car started drifting with the current.

In this video you can see that the car is drifting. One person manages to jump out of the car; while the other is seen drifting away with the car. According to the people present at the spot, there were two people in the car.

One of them who was near to the land jumped from the car and was able to save his life. Another person who had also jumped out of the car, later on again can be seen entering the car. Once he entered the car again, it swept away and moved through the water. According to a report in Loksatta, the other man also saved his life hanging into a tree later on.











