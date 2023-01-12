Man Jumps Off Knowledge Park Metro Station, Dies

Nitish’s body has been handed over to his family after post-mortem. The reason behind Nitish’s extreme step is yet to be ascertained. Further investigation is underway
Noida/Uttar Pradesh: A 21-year-old man, who jumped off the Knowledge Park Metro Station in Greater Noida, has succumbed to his injuries. The deceased has been identified as Nitish, a third-year BBA student from Mangalmay Institute College, located in Knowledge Park-2.
On January 9, Nitish, a native of Bihar’s Bhagalpur district, jumped off the metro station. He was rushed to a nearby hospital. 2 days later, he succumbed to his injuries. His body has been handed over to his family after post-mortem.
Knowledge Park Police Station in-charge, Vinod Kumar said Nitish lived in a rented house near Akshardham and travelled by metro everyday for college. Kumar apprised that the student’s call details and other information are being collected to carry out the probe.
The reason behind Nitish’s extreme step is yet to be ascertained. Further investigation is underway.
(With IANS Inputs)
Published Date: January 12, 2023 2:36 PM IST
Updated Date: January 12, 2023 3:36 PM IST
Share this:
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
More Stories
Shehzaada Trailer: Kartik Aaryan is Our Desi Prince But Paresh Rawal And Rajpal Yadav Rule This Action Drama
[ad_1] Home EntertainmentShehzaada Trailer: Kartik Aaryan is Our Desi Prince But Paresh Rawal And Rajpal Yadav Rule This Action Drama...
Celeb Spotted: Sara Ali Khan And Khushi Kapoor The Next Superstars Of Bollywood Made Heads Turn In Casuals
[ad_1] Home Video GalleryCeleb Spotted: Sara Ali Khan And Khushi Kapoor The Next Superstars Of Bollywood Made Heads Turn In...
Man Surprises Girlfriend Mid-Air With Marriage Proposal; Video Of Inflight Love Story Win Hearts
[ad_1] Home ViralWATCH: Man Surprises Girlfriend Mid-Air With Marriage Proposal; Video Of Inflight Love Story Win Hearts The viral clip...
Samsung India Says Exploring Legal Opinion After DRI Notice Over Alleged Tax Evasion: Report
[ad_1] Home BusinessSamsung India Says Exploring Legal Opinion After DRI Notice Over Alleged Tax Evasion: Report "This is a tax...
Kuldeep Gets Rid Of Shanaka; India In Command
[ad_1] Home SportsLIVE India vs Sri Lanka, 2nd ODI Score: Kuldeep Gets Rid Of Shanaka; India In Command live LIVE...
Urfi Javed Shocks Netizens in Hot Transparent Lingerie And See-Through Skirt
[ad_1] Home EntertainmentUrfi Javed Shocks Netizens in Hot Transparent Lingerie And See-Through Skirt – Watch Urfi Javed recently shocked netizens...
Average Rating