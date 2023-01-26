Home

Man Killed After Being Dragged For 12 Km By Car In Gujarat’s Surat, Accused Arrested From Mumbai

Surat: In another Delhi-like horrific incident, a man was killed after his motorcycle was hit by a car and his body was dragged for around 12 km in Gujarat’s Surat district. The incident happened just weeks after a similar incident was reported in Delhi, where a young woman lost her life after a car hit her scooty and dragged her body for several kilometers.

The Surat incident came to the limelight this week when the man, identified as Sagar Patil, was riding the bike, while his wife rode pillion. A car from his back hit his bike and then fled the accident spot. The woman’s body was found at the accident spot, but Sagar Patil’s body was dragged for about 12 km from the accident spot.

One onlooker recorded the video that showed the body was stuck below the car and being dragged by the vehicle. On the basis of the video, the police later tracked the vehicle and identified the driver.

Identified as Biren Shivbhai Ladumore, the accused was arrested by the police team from Mumbai.

During the investigation, the evidence showed that the body was dragged for around 12 km from the accident spot. The police are investigating if the accused was under the influence of alcohol.

“The victim Sagar Patil was riding a motorcycle with his wife Ashviniben sitting pillion on the night of last Wednesday when a speeding car hit the two-wheeler but the driver didn’t stop and kept driving. The woman fell. She was rushed to a hospital but Patil was not found at the spot,” said Surat (Rural) superintendent of police Hitesh Joysar.

“At late night (hours after the incident), a body was found in an area located around 12 kilometres away from the spot of the accident under the limits of the Kamrej police station. The body was of Patil. Prima facie, he was killed after getting stuck under the car and dragged on the road,” he said.



